Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS

Filled with some of Canon's latest technologies and shooting modes, the PowerShot ELPH 110 HS is a solid ultracompact camera.
Hey, there. I'm Josh Goldman, Senior Editor with CNET. And this is the Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS. It's Canon's entry point in to it's 2012 ELPH line up. So in general, not the most exciting place to be. It doesn't mean it's a bad camera thought 'cause it's not. It has a 16 megapixel back side illuminated CMOS Sensor and a new image processor which improve photo and video quality over the model. It replaces the 100 HS. It also has a wider, longer lens with a larger maximum aperture. Shooting options are geared for snap shooters so no real control over aperture shutter speed. Instead, you get a lot of creative in photo effects, full HD video and slow motion video too. It's a shame that cameras like 110 HS are losing to smart phones. It's faster and takes better photos and movie clips. Even it's creative effects are better quality than much of what you get from various mobile apps. So if you're tired of your smart phone camera's lens and performance imitations or you're just looking for a better than basic snap shot camera, definitely check it out. I'm Josh Goldman and that's the Canon PowerShot ELPH 110 HS.

