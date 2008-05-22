Your video, "Canon PowerShot A560 "
Canon PowerShot A560

The Canon PowerShot A560 digital camera's solid performance can help you forget that it doesn't have many bells or whistles.
>> Hi, I'm Will Greenwald, Assistant editor at CNET.com and this is the Canon PowerShot A560 digital camera. Now, a lot of the cameras we looked at have lots of different bells and whistles. They might have long lenses or wide lenses or touch screens or Wi-Fi abilities. And this camera has none of those. This is one of the simplest digital cameras you're probably going to find. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing, at around 150 bucks this makes a pretty decent, simple, 7-megapixel point and shoot camera. It does just what you need and not a whole of what you don't. Now, because it's so simple, you're not going to find a lot of shooting options. There is no aperture or shutter priority mode. You can't do a lot of tweaking your pictures beyond the standard ISO settings and exposure compensation. Now, of course besides just automatic shooting there's a nice handful of scene preset shots for shooting landscapes or portraits. And you can shoot movie clips, so these are nice feature to have, but you're going to find them in pretty much in any point and shoot camera. It has a standard 2.5-inch LCD screen, but and this is a really nice feature on a budget camera. It has an optical viewfinder, which is quite handy if the lighting is a bit too bright or just too awkward or if you're getting glare for furthering the shot. Now, like most point and shoot cameras with viewfinders, this isn't the best one you're going to find, but at least it gives you the option. If you just want the basic digital camera for taking snapshots and you don't want a whole lot of options, the Canon PowerShot A560 is pretty good choice. I'm Will Greenwald and this is the Canon PowerShot A560.

