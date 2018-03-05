Canary's View security system has a low price, high fees

CNET First Look
Canary's View security system has a low price, high feesThe $99 Canary View security system charges you for simple stuff, like two-way talk.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Although it's priced lower than other all in one security systems I've reviewed, Canary's $99 View somewhat misses the mark. Like Canary's pricier all in one system, the View has 1080p HD livestreaming, motion and person specific alerts and 24 hour Activity based clip storage, all for free. Pretty much everything comes at a cost though. Features that are typically free, like two way intercom style audio between the phone and the camara and access to Canary's web Web app require a subscription to the optional cloud service for $10 per month. Even Nest, which has historically charged $10 per month for its cloud service now offers an entry level $5 per month option. The View also doesn't have a siren, or environmental sensors like temperature and humidity. I also couldn't get the app to give me a horizontal Landscape view of the live feed, which makes it harder to make out details on your phone. I do like that the camera works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. The person alert feature also worked well in addition to basic functionality available with this camera. But, ultimately, even though the View is priced really well at just $99 bucks, it isn't my favorite all in one system. In fact, shouldn't it have a siren? To be considered a self contained security system. I definitely think so. Get the View if you want an affordable HD camera with free person alerts, but I wouldn't recommend it to anyone expecting a full featured security system. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]