Block select Android Wear notifications

Block select Android Wear notificationsThe new Android smartwatches can overwhelm you with notifications. CNET's Dan Graziano shows you how to stay sane and limit the number of notifications you receive.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The new Android wear watches from Samsung and LG can be pretty cool, well, sometimes. They can also overwhelm you with an endless stream of notifications. I'm Dan Graziano and in today's how to, I am going to show you how to manage or even block these notifications. Android Wear notifications are identical to those on your smartphone. Meaning, if you have it set up to get notifications for every new email, you will get these notifications on both your phone and your wrist. One of my favorite features is when you dismiss a notification on your phone, it also dismisses it on your watch. But having this many notifications vibrating, and making noise, can get pretty annoying. Luckily there is a way to have your phone automatically silence itself whenever your watch is connected. Open the Android Wear app on your device and click on this gear icon on the top right hand corner of the screen. Click silence connected phone and choose alert on watch only. But that's only the first step. If you'd like to block certain app notifications from being sent to your watch altogether,. Click on the mute app notifications option in the android wear app. Then just simply select the app you would like to block. It's as easy as that. For more how tos like this one, be sure to check out howto.cnet.com. If you've got questions or comments about the new android wear watches feel free or reach out to me on twitter. I'm Dan Graziano for CNet. Thanks for watching. [MUSIC]