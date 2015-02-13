Best tech pickup lines and comebacks

Special Features
Best tech pickup lines and comebacksIf you're trying to break the ice with a guy or girl, we have the lines that will get you the date. The rest is up to you.
Transcript
Aah. So, check this out, right? You see that one? Isn't that cool? Oh, man. Ladies, if you think my Twitter's impressive, you should see my vine. Oh, that's right. Yeah, it only lasts six seconds. Are your pants a compressed file, because I would love to unzip them. I think I just threw up in my mouth. Are you Google? What? You're everything I've been searching for. Keep searching. Oh, check this out. My Fitbit says I got 1,800 steps and now I'm one closer to you. So, do you want to go play Words With Friends, with benefits? Ew go play solitaire. You know if I could rearrange the keyboard I'd put the D between U and I. Definitely a lower case d. They made you in Java you'd be the object of my desire. Oh. [MUSIC] Is your name WiFi? Because I am feeling a connection. Maybe if you're password protected. I hope you don't block my pop ups. Ew. You're short. Baby, you turn my floppy disk into a hard drive. Solid state? [LAUGH] If you were a browser, you'd be called Firefoxy. Keep Internet Exploring, dude. Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, [LAUGH] I smile. [LAUGH] Talk to the lens cap. Hey, Brian. Hey, what's up? Is that a USB belt on your pocket or are, are you just happy to see me? Why, yes, actually. Yes it is. Everyone's talking about left shark, but, you know, I think I'm the right shark for you. Bite me. [MUSIC]