The BeatsX battle it out against the Bose Soundsport Wireless

The BeatsX battle it out against the Bose Soundsport WirelessWe tested out these two Bluetooth sports headphones in some real-world challenges to find our favorite.
[MUSIC] Two names stand out in the search for the best wireless earphones. Beats and Bose. Both are $149. They share similar specs. Effects and design. So, how do you decide which one is right for you? This is BEATSX VS BOSE SOUNDSPORT wireless. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Let's start with design and durability. The beats have a flat, thicker wire that connects the ear buds together and come with three different tip designs. Science in different sizes. Both have a rounded wire and you get one type of wind tip in three sizes. Bose claims to be water and sweat resistant while Beats are not officially labeled as such. The Beats honestly I really like them because they have a little tiny magnet on the bottom. They clip in, they hang around my neck all day and in the ear they also feel super light. When you're wearing them. Just don't make the mistake I made and get the white, because the material is a little bit sticky so it does attract dirt. Picks up everything? Yeah. So the Bose by comparison are a lot larger than the Beats. You know, they stick out of the ear quite a bit But I did find that thanks to these wingtips, like they never fell out when I was running or biking or doing anything particularly active, so I wasn't afraid that they were gonna fall out. There is a clip at the back too, which is super useful, I really liked it cuz I could just clip it on and then when I wanted to just Drop them down, I didn't have to worry that they would fall off my neck. The remote was positioned really well and that's something that I didn't like about the Beats was that I just couldn't naturally find my finger falling on that remote. But I will say the clip you mentioned, I don't like the fact that it's not attached to the wire. Yeah. Because I know myself and give me two days and that little clip would have been lost. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Both are bluetooth headphones that connect to ios or Android. The Beats have Apple's W1 chip, designed to pair quickly with newer ios devices. Bose has NFC so you can tap and pair Android phones quickly. To test the range, we're gonna walk out across this soccer filed and stop when the signal drops out. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] It's a little bit more, still going. Very jittery and cut. Didn't quite make it to the half way line but I got further than I thought We had to do this test multiple times because the results weren't always consistent. In generally, the Bose got further but the sound completely cut out when the signal dropped. The Beats cut out earlier, but the sound was intermittent. And when I turned around to face the phone I could actually hear it clearly again and I got a lot further. Cuz more people walk like this anyway. Totally. Totally normal. I'm gonna join her. That I have [UNKNOWN] music. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Both headphones have a remote on the wire to adjust the volume, accept or reject calls, skip tracks and even summon your assistance. Text mom, I'll be home soon [MUSIC] So let's talk about sound quality. Obviously this is one of the biggest decision points in this comparison. Now I really like the sound of the Bose when I compare them to the Beats these guys sounded a lot more richer, there was a little bit more base, there was more definition. I could definitely hear different parts of the track. But I have to say when it comes down to the design, these ones are a little bit more open. So it lets in a lot more exterior noise and sounds, which is probably safer for certain applications. I mean, for sure, I think the Beats just because of the different tips, you can get a lot more sound isolation and you won't have to crank up the volume quite as high. So in that sense It may not be as rich but you do get more of the sound itself because you're not listening to ambient noise. Now if you're out running, I like to her what's going on around me because if there is a car coming for example, you wanna be aware of that. And it's at that as a matter of changing up the tips but I did feel like those let in a little bit more. More so, and the balance between the ambient and the music was a little bit better with those. So I can have a total conversation with you right now wearing these and playing music and we'd be totally fine. Yeah. I would [UNKNOWN]. [LAUGH]. So all in all, the sound from the [UNKNOWN]. What? [LAUGH]. [MUSIC]. Beats claims eight hours of battery life, while Bose is six. The Beats charge via lightning cable, which works out if you're already an iPhone user. And it's a faster charge. Five minutes of charging will give you two hours of playback. Compare that to the Bose that charge with micro USB. A 15 minute quick charge gets you only one hour of playback time. So yes in theory you can look at this tiny little light indicator to figure out how much battery you have left. But I never want to do that so I would have to go open the phone and look at the settings to figure out how much battery I had left which was really annoying. Another annoying part of this was that I never knew when it was paired and when it was not so sometimes. It would drain battery and sometimes, other times it would just shut off on its own and it was kind of a flip of a coin. So frustrating. So what I did like about this a lot was as soon as you turn them on and put them in your ear, it gives you, just say hey you have 60% battery left and I'm like great I know exactly how much I have. So simple. So, so good. And the other thing is you can also go into the companion app and see that battery level as well. And you know what you can also do, is see that auto power off? Setting. You can change that. So if you're forgetful like me and you just don't turn them off manually after you finish your run or whatever. You can set 20 minutes. You can set an hour so you don't come back to it next time and the battery's totally dead. [MUSIC] Like your favorite thing and least favorite thing about the Bose, go. Okay, putting me on the spot. But my favorite thing is sound quality. To me that is the most important thing about a headwear. If it doesn't sound good I'm not gonna wear it. So sound wins for me. And the least favorite thing is the size of it. Like I didn't honestly feel it until I [UNKNOWN] by comparison. But now I know it's [UNKNOWN] And it feels heavier. That's my least favorite thing. But what about you? I will counter that and say that my favorite thing is the design, for sure. I like that I can waer them all day, and I don't even notice them because they're so light. My least favorite thing is that they're not as intuituve as I would like. It was a lot of guesswork. When they're paired, when they're not paired. How much battery I have left. And I just I don't feel like guessing. Yeah fair point. Well now it's up to you. We want to know what you think. Beats, X, or Bose Sound Support Wireless.