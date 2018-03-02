Your video, "Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost

It has the looks of a premium ultraportable, but with the GPU of a thicker laptop.
1:41 /
Transcript
The ASUS Zenbook 13 is the world's thinnest 13-inch laptop with discrete graphics, but if you'd rather have the flexibility of the 2 in 1 ASUS has you covered there too with the Zenbook Flip 14. At half an inch thick it is the thinnest 2 in 1 to trade integrated graphics for a more powerful discrete GPU, in this case, an entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX150. That means whether you're using it as a tablet or a laptop or anything in between, you'll be able to do things faster and easier, like edit photos and video or even play games. It's not a power house like a true gaming laptop but if you wanna get in some game time in between classes or meetings, it's just enough. And with the battery life of ten and a half hours, you'll have plenty of time to get work done too. The rest of the specification features are good for it's $1300 price tag including the full HD display and it's thinner basils that help to make the system smaller all around It does come off a little less polished than competitors. For example it has a nice port assortment but the USB-C isn't thunderbolt 3 and can't be used to charge it. Asus includes an active pen so you can write and draw on the screen there's just no place to store it on the PC. Also the hinge design slightly elevates the keyboard for better ergonomics while typing. However, if you're a hard typist, you might be disappointed by the overall feel of the keys and their shallow travel. It does get some extra credit for the precision touch pad and the built-in fingerprint sensor, and the pleasing audio quality. Basically it might not be as polished as Lenovo's premium Yoga, but if you want a slim and light two-in-one with better than integrated graphics, put the ZenBook Flip 14 on your short list. [MUSIC]
Asus ZenBook Flip 14

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.
Read Full Review

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature
Dell's redesigned XPS 13 keeps its oddest feature
1:54
The new design and barely-there screen bezel are great, but the up-the-nose webcam still baffles.
Play video
Video: How to buy a laptop
How to buy a laptop
3:48
From slim travel machines to giant gaming monsters, here's what you need to know to find and buy the perfect laptop.
Play video
Video: Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
Flip over Lenovo's new Yoga laptops
1:11
Lenovo's new Yoga laptops at Mobile World Congress have Alexa support, Nvidia graphics and JBL speakers.
Play video
Video: Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
Huawei Matebook X Pro hides a camera in its keyboard
1:50
The Matebook X Pro laptop is only the second from the Chinese-based company.
Play video
Video: Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
Asus ZenBook 13 is a sweet ultraportable with some graphics power
1:56
Its quad-core processor and entry-level discrete GPU keep this slim, stylish laptop feeling speedy with graphics works and games.
Play video
Video: Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen
1:26
This slim, light 2-in-1 takes a premium laptop and borrows features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone.
Play video
Video: HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
HP's 13-inch Spectre x360 still rules
1:18
Still svelte and well-designed, updates make the Spectre x360 a better, faster convertible laptop.
Play video
Video: Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
Lenovo Miix 520 clones itself for the better
2:29
At right around $1,000, the detachable two-in-one gets an impressive performance bump from its predecessor and increase in battery...
Play video