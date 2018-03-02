Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boost

CNET First Look
Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is a slim 2-in-1 with a graphics boostIt has the looks of a premium ultraportable, but with the GPU of a thicker laptop.
Transcript
The ASUS Zenbook 13 is the world's thinnest 13-inch laptop with discrete graphics, but if you'd rather have the flexibility of the 2 in 1 ASUS has you covered there too with the Zenbook Flip 14. At half an inch thick it is the thinnest 2 in 1 to trade integrated graphics for a more powerful discrete GPU, in this case, an entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX150. That means whether you're using it as a tablet or a laptop or anything in between, you'll be able to do things faster and easier, like edit photos and video or even play games. It's not a power house like a true gaming laptop but if you wanna get in some game time in between classes or meetings, it's just enough. And with the battery life of ten and a half hours, you'll have plenty of time to get work done too. The rest of the specification features are good for it's $1300 price tag including the full HD display and it's thinner basils that help to make the system smaller all around It does come off a little less polished than competitors. For example it has a nice port assortment but the USB-C isn't thunderbolt 3 and can't be used to charge it. Asus includes an active pen so you can write and draw on the screen there's just no place to store it on the PC. Also the hinge design slightly elevates the keyboard for better ergonomics while typing. However, if you're a hard typist, you might be disappointed by the overall feel of the keys and their shallow travel. It does get some extra credit for the precision touch pad and the built-in fingerprint sensor, and the pleasing audio quality. Basically it might not be as polished as Lenovo's premium Yoga, but if you want a slim and light two-in-one with better than integrated graphics, put the ZenBook Flip 14 on your short list. [MUSIC]