Your video, "Apple's Tim Cook talks up wearables, mobile payments and healthcare "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Apple's Tim Cook talks up wearables, mobile payments and healthcare

Investors descend on Apple Park for the company's annual shareholder meeting.
2:27 /
Transcript
I'm Shari Tipton with CNet news, I'm here in Cupertino, California at Apple Park, Apple's new campus. The company help it's annual shareholder meeting here for the first time and there were tons of investors out to learn what's in store for Apple. The first part of the shareholder meeting is pretty routine. They re-elect board members, they hear other proposals about compensation. This year there was a proposal from a shareholder to set up a human rights committee. That did not pass. It's really the second part of the shareholder meeting that everybody's coming for. And that's the Q&amp;A with Tim Cook. So this is an opportunity for investors to kind of ask basically anything they want. And we really saw a lot of that here today. One investor asked if Apple was going to get into oral health care. Tim Cook said no. We also had a lot of compliments, people saying how much they liked campus. People I talked to, that was a really big reason why they wanted to come out here today. They wanted to see what Apple Park looked like, they wanted to go into Steve Job's theater. They wanted to see Tim Cook in person. A few things that [UNKNOWN] talked about were pretty interesting. He said the mobile payment hasn't taken off quite as quickly as he thought it would. When I talked to [UNKNOWN] a couple of years ago at [UNKNOWN] he said he believed that Apple will kill cash. Now he is saying he hopes that cash is dead before he dies basically. [UNKNOWN] also talked about healthcare. Apple really see this as a big opportunity for them. In doing things that it doesn't necessarily mean that this is something that they have to do to get reimbursed from the federal government. He also talked about tax reform. This was kind of a huge thing for Apple this year. The have almost $300 billion in cash, most of it's overseas. With the tax reform passed in Congress, Apple's able to bring it back with paying only $38 billion in taxes. Tim Cook talked about the benefits of that for Apple and for the shareholders. We also heard about some other There are areas like wearable's with AirPods, Apple Watch, this is becoming a really big business for Apple. He said it's about the size of a Fortune 300 company at this point. Then there are some other comments about R&amp;D Other random questions. There always seem to be people wanting almost tech support. One woman asked when the iPhones would be waterproof, which they've been water resistant for a couple generations now. I'm Shara Tipkin with CNet news, thanks for tuning in.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video