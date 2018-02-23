Apple Byte Extra Crunchy
Apple's giving AirPods some Siri smarts (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 120)Plus, new iPads are expected in March, and Apple tops Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies for 2018.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Hello, everybody. My name is Stephen Beacham, producer of the Apple Byte Extra Crunchy podcast with your host mister Brian Tong. What's What's up everybody, welcome to the show, it is episode 120. Apple Byte: Extra Crunchy keeping it extra munchy. This is the show were we talk about all things Apple. It is our complimentary piece. I can't even talk right now. Complimentary. Complimentary. Complimentary piece of the Apply Byte weekly show that we just put out a little bit earlier on Wednesday. Again, this show is all about you all. We talk about this stuff. We love this stuff. But also, it's a chance for you guys and gals to be a part of our show. The number to call us at. 1-800-616-2638. Leave your name, where you're from. Get into it with your questions, or your comments, or your thoughts. We have home pod calls this week because home pods are kind of [INAUDIBLE]. What I found interesting, Is I actually thought we'd get a lot more home pod calls. But I think that's an indication to me that not many of you actually bought it, right. When an iPhone comes out, of course, iPhone is probably the most universal popular device that arguably 90% of you guys that lisen to this show and watch this show are using but it was just I thought we might get a few more home pod calls but Not too many. Beach, would you agree? Would you concur? I would agree. Yeah, we got a lot of Apple TV calls, which is interesting. Yeah, not a lot of HomePod calls. But people are buying it and they are using it and they have a lot of questions about it. So hopefully we can answer some questions today. Yeah well, we're not gonna talk about HomePod right now. Because the hot story this week is all about the AirPods. This story just dropped this morning, from Bloomberg. And according to Bloomberg, Apple, this is no surprise, but we've got some great details here. Apple is reportedly working on several upgrades to its wireless AirPods. So this would be AirPods 2 AirPods too. With this new version releasing as soon as this year. Wow. That makes sense. I mean look, these are still super popular. We've talked about how we see them in the wild so much more, right? I love them man. They're in the wild on my ears. I love them. Seriously, they've changed a lot of things for me. Freeing me up when I'm eating lunch, On the bus I do have like a fear of losing them, but they are awesome, man. That is a great gift. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] So, everyone is like why are they giggling like little schoolgirls. [UNKNOWN] All right, so these new 2018 earpods, remember the earpods that came out in 2016, they were pretty much Sold out online through July and August, so people are always, one year later, are they going to. They ask me, are they going to come out with new AirPods. I'm like, no, they don't need to. The demand is so high. Quite honestly, they could push this out even further if they wanted too. At least, what we know from Bloomberg, the 2018 AirPods are expected to come with an upgraded wireless chip, That now lets users summon Siri, I'm not gonna say the magic word combination, but instead of you having to physically tap the Air Pods, you'll be able to just use your voice to prompt that. Which is a nice kind of subtle thing. I think by doing that also it opens up the fact that we'll able to do At least more control on the actual Airpods themselves. The first thing that I saw when I had them is look, I wanted more touch control. I wanted volume control up and down. I wanted to just be able like swipe it. I don't think they're gonna go that far yet, but Right. Right now if you tap it or you hold it down that's kinda how to prompt Siri. The double tap is like the play or pause, and you can do that on different ears. So this actually opens up the door. If voice control is done by Siri that maybe you can actually Do single tap holds to do volume up or down on one side of the ear or not. It allows it to get more control and I think that's the best part about getting this upgraded wireless chip built in. The internally the AirPods are known as B288. So that's cool. I think that the other thing that many of you, I don't know maybe it's just me. When I use Air Pods Beach. When you tap on them, don't you feel like you have to kind of tap pretty hard. That you almost push them into your ear hole. Yeah, sometimes I am concerned I'm gonna tap my ear too hard. But yeah, I do, it takes me sometimes four taps. But, Coming back to what you said before, are you saying that I can program it to tap to stop on one side and then on the other side tap for Siri now. Yeah, [UNKNOWN] yeah. I didn't even know you could do that. [LAUGH] Bro, there's a show called the Apple Bite. [LAUGH] You could watch it if you want to. I should start really tuning into that one. It might be a good idea. So here's the other thing that is also interesting about the Air Pods, not only are the Air Pods expected to release in 2018, Bloomberg says, Apples also working on a third iteration of the Air Pods that are expected to be coming in 2019 This new version will have some level of water resistance. Yes! So, you're happy about this? With your sweaty ears. That'll be awesome, I'll go swimming with my earbuds on. Are you sweaty ears? No I'm sweaty ears, but it'd be nice if you could like jump in the pool and still have some jams or like Maybe go wake boarding or something, or just being on a raft in the lake chilling with your Air Pods and not have to worry about them. I am not gonna go wake boarding with freaking Air Pods in my ears. Dude! What are you talking about! I go snowboarding with Air Pods. It's awesome. Yeah? Yeah, well, no, I haven't done it with my AirPods, but I have snowboarded listening in to music and I love that. That's a false statement. [LAUGH] That's a false statement. [LAUGH] Earbuds, earbuds. Bro I've gone snowboarding with AirPods, I'm like you have? No, I mispoke. I should've said EarPods. But I will snowboard next weekend with my AirPods. And I will let you know how it goes. That's fair enough. Now, this will have at least 2019's version. Again, this would be generation three. But have some level of water resistance to survive splashes and maybe even rain. Even everything Apple Pro, when the Airpods, God, there's so many things in your head now. HomePod, AirPod, iPod. I know. Okay, everything Apple Pro. Did a test with the AirPods right when they came out. He actually submerged them in water one foot deep for five minutes in the case and everything and they survived it. He even put it through a washing machine. Wow. And they survived as well to still be working, functional Ear pieces, so Apple never advertised that the Air Pods are 100% water resistant. They're probably water resistant to a certain degree, but to actually make the claim that these are officially, whether it's an IP 67 rating or whatnot, they actually have to make sure they really are, and build them to be water resistant. So Maybe they're going to call them the AirPod sport. Who knows? Water Pods. [LAUGH] It just gets worse. That would be awesome. That would be cool, because they do have to make them so, people have to walk in the rain, then their ears get wet and stuff like that, so you have to make it some level of- I want to know. Hey, Apple [INAUDIBLE] nation, what do you think? Water pods or AirPod spot? Where are you gonna go? [LAUGH] The beach has water pods, I kinda like it but AirPod spot [INAUDIBLE], you need to let us know you need to call us less now. Anyways, AirPods in development. The other thing that was cool, and talking about the water resistant level of the air pods is that Apple's Also have patents that they've been working on. We don't know if these are actually gonna come out. But the actual AirPod case themselves, back in April of 2017, Patently Apple revealed patent filings from Apple specifically detailing AirPods' case technology. And there were kind of two things that stuck out. One of them Was the ability to use the actual Airpod case to wirelessly charge an exterior device like an apple watch. So, you could lay your apple watch on top of the AirPods case. They have some diagrams and the images of that in the article. And in the other aspect they're talking about is actually making again. A waterproof actual connector, a receptacle kind of connector that could connect onto the case that was waterproof as well. So Apple is looking at this, but again, this is Apple putting their spin in, I know that for sure the AirPods are not going to change how they look Yeah. I think the look is here to stay. I ranted and raved about it for probably a year. I'm gonan go out and tell you right now, moving forward, one of my New Years resolutions 2018. I will not complain about how the Air Pods look. [LAUGH] They do look silly, man. Cuz when I first put them on. [LAUGH] Dear God. I walked home, I got home after work or whatever and my kids saw me and they're like What are you losing? Your ear is the first thing. What are you doing? What is that? They thought it was What are those? [LAUGH] They thought it was the dumest thing they'd ever seen, it was funny. Anyways, new airpods generation two coming out sometime this year, based on reports. But, again, I think this is a pod Apple can take their merry time on, because The demand is still there, but the hype, I mean people are still loving it and I'm, you're someone who just recently got them a few months ago so I'm glad to hear that you enjoyed them thoroughly. Yeah, they're awesome man. All right. Next up, story that broke this week as well. New iPad Refresh expected possibly in the next few weeks. This comes to us from our friends, the French website [UNKNOWN]. What they have found is Apple has registered new tablets with the Eurasian Economic Commission. That happened this week, suggesting that an iPad refresh is likely coming very soon. It could even be a few weeks away. Why do we know this? So first of all, the filings are required For any devices with any type of encryption that are sold in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakstan, Prinststan, and Russia. Good pronounciations. Thanks bro, and if I Mispronounce them. The trolls are coming out, don't even worry about it. I apologize if I butchered any of those. I'm pretty sure I did it all right. What's interesting about this filing is that it's a lot of numbers and what not, but there are two tablet model numbers we've never seen, A1893 and A1954, That are described as running iOS 11 with no actual description of what type of tablet they are. So there's other sample tablets and smartphone products listed on this list as well with model numbers that we have never seen starting with AA and CC. That's not normal But at the very least, it looks like we're expecting to see some type of tablet coming in the next few weeks. Arguably in March. And the reason why I say this is every time Apple has filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission, the products that have been filed have ended up coming out The next few weeks. Everything from the AirPods to the Apple Watch Series 2, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It's a really strong indication, even the MacBook Pro with touch bar, it's a strong indication that we are going to see these really soon. So we don't know exactly Which tablet it is? There's been a lot of rumblings, obviously we know that an iPad Pro with some sort of face ID, and skinny bezel is expected to come sometime soon. That maybe held out untill WWDC, but what indications are leaning towards more, possibly, is a cheaper 9.7 iPad, a new 9.7 inch iPad. A lot of people keep on asking me what's going on with the iPad Mini? I really feel like the 9.7 inch is kind of like Apple's Mini. And then they have their 10-incher, and their 12.9-incher, I think that's how Apple is kind of breaking this down. Sorry, 10.5 inch iPad Pro. I really think the 9.7 is really kind of more like their mini, and I've used my parent's mini. I mean, sorry, their 9.7 inch, and I was like, dude, this thing's small. Yeah. It feels small, bro. It probably does feel really samll, yeah. I kinda like the smaller ones though. I mean the big one is just big and I'm afraid it'll break. But I guess the smaller ones they feel like they're gonna break too cuz they're like just flimsy. They're not flimsy but they just feel like you can drop them easier. I don't know. I think I'm just the sensatized cuz I love my 12.9 inch, I've had pro one of my favorite Apple products. I'm gonna arguably say all time. I'm not, I'm just being real with you. But everyone freaks out when they see my iPad. They're like, dude, that's huge! I'm like, so is the iPad. [LAUGH] I feel like my iPad third generation is big. But I also have a massive case on it, so my sons Dont' crack the screen or something. Yeah But that is my favorite Apple product. I use it constantly, airplanes and everywhere. It's awesome. Ultimate travel companion. Ultimate babysitter too, if Yes. That's like the ultimate bribe my children into doing things. Totally. If you go do this, I'll give you the iPad for 30 minutes. They're like okay, I'm doing it right now. I mean, the penny of what's side of the coin you're on, that's either good parenting or bad parenting but I'm not one to judge. I'm not one to judge. I limit that man, you know it only get like fridays in a, in a maybe one time they do something really great. That's good. I honestly, you know what, I've see your, I've stalked you on instagram and stuff and I, I really noticed your kids are always doing something not, they're not on tablets. Yeah,yeah. Yeah. You know. One of them broke my PC a little bit. [LAUGH] So I don't really let them mess with my PC. [UNKNOWN] They don't even wanna mess with my MacBook, they don't want my MacBook, they want my touchscreen. Do you want to talk about broken, do you think that Apple space ship design is flawed? I saw this article in. These stories are amazing. It sounds funny. the headline, and this is Bloomberg who reported this as well, but basically Apple employees are walking into the glass walls, or glass doors, of their new spaceship campus. This is an actual story. It is real. What's basically happening, Apple has these huge 45 foot tall glass doors, glass surfaces around there, it's seamless, it's beautiful. But just like in real life they're saying that people who are walking around the Apple Park per se Looking down at their phones are literally walking into the glass doors and the walls. And it's not like one person, it's many people. It's enough that some staffers, according to this Bloomberg report, were sticking Post It notes On the glass doors, so people would know like, they're actually there.But come on, you know, who, is apple gonna let a post-it note fly? [LAUGH] No. Largets multibillion dollar facility. [LAUGH] No. So they, the post-it notes that they were putting up to like, look out for their common Common man were taken down because they distracted from the building's design. Wow. Yeah, yeah, it's great. So, the people that told Bloomberg about this were not asked to be identified because they don't want Apple to be coming back at them. But it is an architectural Just amazing marvel design that's beautiful. But people are walking inside of glass. That's funny that they live in fear of their of Apple and they don't want to speak publicly about accidently walking into a glass wall. That's crazy But isn't it, how hilarious is it that it's cuz they're looking at the phones their company made, [LAUGH] That attracts them, and then they walk into this freaking glass door that's made The iPhone financed this building that they're walking into. [LAUGH] That's funny man. That hurts too, when you run into a class window. You're gonna break a nose or something. Break your phone. The other thing is though, awhile back, I don't know if you remember this. But when Apple kinda changed some of the designs of their stores, people, when they started going with this, at least when they're rolling out their new stores, they're going with this kind of full, open glass concept. Where they wanted it to feel like the street was directly, would lead you right into the store. People were walking into the glass. Facades on Apple stores as well, and if you notice now on Apple stores they have these little frosted glass rectangles, or kinda frosted, you know. Yeah. Line, or a rovem\g in hopes that people see them so that they don't walk into the windows. Yeah, they gotta put up some sort of decal or some warning, or even just like a light that Reflects off the glass so people can see. Cuz that's funny, man. That's a funny story. Yeah, and I mean, an old lady, I think she was 80 something years old, she actually broke her nose walking into the glass- Window or pane of the store and sued Apple. Wow. So. Yeah. They have to put an end to that right away. Nip that one in the ****. That's crazy. Yeah. Just a heads up Apple employees if any of you all listen to this show. Keep your head on a swivel man. Keep you head out. Haha alright should we do a little breather to talk about the sponsors of our show, keep the lights on? Go for it. Let's do it. This episode is brought to you By Jamf Now. Jamf Now helps you set up, manage, and protect your Apple devices on demand. They've been a good friend of the show. And you know what, it's pretty easy to keep track of your own Mac, iPad, or iPhone. But what about the other Apple devices in your organization? As your business grows, so does the collection of its devices, making it increasingly difficult to manage everyone's iPad, iPhone and iMac. This is really true if your employees are in different locations. So with Jamf, now you can heck real time inventory, configure wifi, email settings, deploy applications, protect sensitive company data, and even lock or wipe a device from anywhere. Jeff now manages and protects your devices so you can focus on your business instead, there is no IT experience needed. So check this out, the Apply Byte Extra Crunchy listeners can start securing their businesses today, setting up their first three devices free forever. Add more for just $2 a month per device. Create your free account today at jamf.com/crunchy. That's jamf.com/crunchy. Nice. Did you notice, if someone rewinds I think I stuttered and I said businessessessess. [LAUGH] And I was like. You know what I was. I was going through the [UNKNOWN] website and they actually like manage Apple TVs, too, which is kinda cool. Yeah. Like Apple TV devices? And CBS Interactive, our parent company. They use [UNKNOWN]. So thank you, [UNKNOWN]. We're gonna keep rolling through the show. All right. This story dropped this week as well. A Fast Company puts out their list of the most innovative companies for the year. We got a couple phone calls about this specifically. We're doing the Apple Byte extra crunchy. What position do you think Apple was in Fast Company's. Top 50 most innovative companies of 2018. Well I'm looking at it right now. Number one, for delivering the future today. Which is kinda cool. Who is that? That's what the headline says [LAUGH]. I know, you didn't say the company. Apple, I'm sorry. Did not say Apple? [LAUGH] You never did. [LAUGH] Apple is number one Again, with that tagline. Let's look at some of the other's on this list before we get into this number two Netflix for mastering the smallest screen. Number three square, for extending the benefits of banking. And Tencent that's overseas company for honoring content as king. I'm gonna skip on scrolling to this number five was an Amazon. This is one that's stuck out to me, that was really weird to me. Number 12, Instagram. What? Now, their resoning or their tagline is saying, for making people drool. What? Fine, but come on, dude, Instagram? Instagram literally hijcaked and deliberately carbon copied. Snapchat's functionality and features, and then took all of it, it's still happening, got all those users now to jump back on Instagram where there was already kind of a developed following. People aren't using Snapchat nearly as much, they're on Instagram, Instagram wasn't innovated, they straight up just hijacked and stole features And I'm not saying that Apple is the king of originality, as well. We all know how the tech world is. But, it was one of the most deliberate rip offs I've ever seen. And you'll putting them at 12 for innovative? Yeah, that blows my mind. And for making people drool, I don't get that because of the Instagram like models or something? I don't know. I don't understand that. So, here's the other thing. So I'm not here to poop on Apple. I'm just here to, again, keep it real. Honestly I'm just learning that if people don't hear what they wanna hear, then they think you hate something. People are dumb about this stuff, okay? So here's Fast Company's reasoning for why they gave Apple a The top spot for most innovative company of 2018. Fast company says that their AirPods, the Apple watch series three, AR kit, and iPhone ten, were the reasons they were praised for their, quote unquote, ambitious Software and hardware products. They also said that Apple's artificial intelligence is a point of advantage for Apple, where they have made major inroads despite competition from Google and Amazon. All right, I'm sorry but are we talking about the same company here? Airpods, wireless ear buds, okay. Yeah, that makes sense to me. Apple Watch Series 3 was the third year of the product, so that's an evolution. Yes. AR Kit is more just rolling out the AR Kit Platform, the phones. But quite we quite honestly we haven't seen it take off yet. iPhone X was another evolution of a product. That's more evolutionary than innovative, if you ask me. I'm just saying, innovative would've been creating the Amazon Echo. [LAUGH] Yeah. The Amazon Echo was innovative. It was a new product, had never been done before, and look what it is today. That's innovative. SpaceX launching a car into space. I know it's kind of PRey and sounds crazy, but everything that Elon Musk is doing is innovative. Yeah, but not the flame thrower. I don't think that's innovative. Come on. [LAUGH] But yeah, you can totally. SpaceX was down at 14, which blown my mind. Because, I mean, the last launch that we watched, the Falcon Heavy, I watched two rocket boosters land simultaneously together in concert with each other. That was incredible, that's something we've never seen happen before. Rob, Rob, come on. It should be at least in the top ten, but- Apple watch serves to be innovative, dude. I love the Apple watch, seriously, but that's a third generation product that took three years to get to that point. I don't have much experience with Apple watch series three, but- The only reason they got into Apple watch was because Pebble made the smartwatch on Kickstarter that blew, Up. That's true. That's where the real animation start, quite honestly. The other thing that I find it a little funny is when they say ambitious software like dude, Apple had the worst software year in 2007. Yeah, iOS 11 was a disaster for some people. Ugh, garbage, all right? And do we still use these products? Yeah Yeah. So they totally still use these products. When they were talking about artificial intelligence as a point of advantage, I think they were more referencing some the privacy that Apple is done to build everything natively with a secured ship on device. But beyond that, I mean the actual fundamentals of artificial intelligence, Apple is all well behind in that They aren't. You can say they're innovating in security for AI, but don't say artificial intelligence is a point of advantage for them. It's not. It's not. But. It's totally not. They're thinking for this year, right? This is for this year. Well even if they're projecting, like see the thing is, they're saying for 2018 based on what they've seen from 2017. They don't know exactly what's coming. You can't just guess and say yeah, they know what's innovative in 2018, you don't know this, this is based on their track record of 2017. Are they selling oodles and oodles and tens of millions of products? Absolutely, but that doesn't validate to me that a company is innovative Yeah. A Microsoft Surface studio, that thing was freaking innovative. Yeah. LIke Microsoft has HoloLens going down. HoloLens is pretty awesome. Like, dude! Come on. But those are not products that we have now in our hands. That's fine though, that's innovation to me. I guess it depends on how you define innovation That's what they didn't really define. The thing that I joked about in the show is that I said guess who's going to have the next big exclusive with Apple. It's probably going to be Fast Company. And I was totally joking because you're like, yes of course they are. Guess who on their website the next day put up And I quote, in this exclusive interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, it explains the culture that an approach that led to iPhone 10 ear pods Apple watching home [UNKNOWN] First company posted that the next day. Come on. [LAUGH] That's funny man. This is depressing. And it, whole pod innovative? Come on [LAUGH] No, I can't argue that I can't say that the home pod's innovative. Cuz we've seen them, many of them before. But in terms of just sound quality, it is great. It sounds awesome, [LAUGH] Come on. I can't think of anything else, really. This is depressing me, I like Bass Company too, this is This is like sucking the teeth man. This is totally sucking off the teeth. [LAUGH] I'm not even. You could argue iPhone X because of the face id and some other things, airpods. The first two that they mention are like yeah I get it but the last two is like Nah. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] I don't know, I don't know. I think a phone that has a fingerprint sensor under the screen built in is more innovative. That's what's up. Okay, anyways we'll get off on this. Just wanna let you know though that Apple was called the most innovative company. I know people that look even if you're the ultimate fanboy, you have to look in the mirror and be honest with yourself and you can't tell me that you really think they're the most innovative company? Like really? It's hard to say. I'm not even trying to be a hater. I'm just saying. Do you really think that? Like when someone says who's the most innovative company Do you really think Apple right off the bat now? I don't. Yeah, I think a lot of people would agree with you on that. I can't even think who is the most innovative right now. I would say Elon Musk is the most innovative person. Yeah, I would say Space X Test lab, like what they're doing now. Building all kinds of weird stuff, like battery powered homes and things like that, so it's hard to say right now. Yeah, Elon Musk is definitely the most innovative dude out there, all right. He's definitely our current Steve Jobs of the world. He's our generation's Steve Jobs. And let that dude make whatever he wants and we'll just go along for the ride. That's how it used to be everybody I'm just telling you. [LAUGH] All the the young bucks out there, that's how it used to be. All right iOS 11.3 beta 3 recently released to developers as well as to public beta users. One big omision this time around though AirPlay 2 once part of the second beta. Airplay to functionality no longer in this third beta, it's been completely removed, why is that a big deal? We obviously know airplay to is going to be a key component to bring stereo sound which would allow you to take two home pods and use them in concert with each other as well as have them be your primary speakers for your. Apple TV if you want that. The other thing is that multi room speaker support [COUGH] will not be there as well. In the Beta II you could actually even, at least, at the very least, add an Apple TV as multiple Apple TVs. So you could play a song to two different Apple TVs in the different rooms if you wanted to. That was actually Capable in the beta two. Yeah, it was a little buggy and whatnot and the full functionality wasn't there, but they've completely removed it from iOS 11.3 Beta three, which also makes me wonder what we'll see in the fourth beta, or is it gonna be pushed out even further if it's not even prime time ready to roll in a beta.  That remains to be seen and we don't know the timeline of when airplay two is officially gonna roll out. We'll just have to wait and see. I think it was just something to bring up that I thought was a little interesting. I'm gonna try and pronounce this correctly because people said I didn't really pronounce it correctly, but we also saw how Apple also released the 11 IOS 11.2.6 Update, which is their 11th iOS 11 update to date. Just wanna put that out there. Wow. Seriously? Yeah, seriously. So if you remember, this has to do with an Indian character from the Indian language Telugu. Telugu, I called it first Tellugu, but it's Telugu. From all indications. You can correct me, again, cuz we're not, we aren't the pronunciation experts here. Even english, I have trouble with that. Yes. Apologies. But there's this character bug that caused IOS devices to crash if it was used in messaging app, so some Jerks would sometimes send it from an Android phone [LAUGH] to an iOS phone. [LAUGH] And cause the apps to crash, anyways, that has been fixed with the latest update to 11.2.6 with some other bug updates. Speaking of software, WWDC 2018 Possibly targeting 4th June through the 8th. Macroomers reports from their own sources that they have heard it will return to San Jose's Maker [UNKNOWN] Convention Centre and basically the entire month is booked out except that first week of June which will be a prime candidate for Apple and WWDC to drop so We know that the actual way to get into WWDC is through a lottery. So you have to sign up online. It costs somewhere around $1,500. It's not a guarantee they get in, but that is expected to be June 4th through June 8th. So Abeet, you cannot take a vacation during that week. Okay. June 4th through June 18th I will be here. I'm just gonna let you know. Sorry, June 8th. June 8th, not June 18th. June 8th. [LAUGH] I mean, shoot, I've been on vacation sometimes during those announcements. It's the way it is. Yeah. I did that on accident one time I think. Maybe. Summer. Yeah, I think you did one time. They were. No. All right the sketch rumor for the week, possible CHinese website, QQ.com says, and this is very really unsubstantiated, but I'm just gonna throw it our there, the iPhone SE2, so many of you ask about this, according to this report, take this with a grain of salt, it will debut at WWDC with the same kind of classic metal frame design But with a larger 4.2 inch display instead of its 4 inch display. Cool. Sure it'll have a faster processer. Again, the thing about this is all other reports and indications say that Apple isn't actively working on a new iPhone SE. At least from the manufacturing standpoint, which would make it hard for them to see it come out In, or even being announced at wwdc. Even [INAUDIBLE] from [INAUDIBLE] said Apple just doesn't have even have the bandwidth to build a new phone and there is no indications that they are. Like a new phone factor period. Really? With the launch of the iPhne 10 and everything like that. So, with what is already on their plate. So We'll see what happens there. Well they're slowing down the iPhone 10. Yeah. Build, so maybe they're trying to make room for the SE2, cuz the first SE was so popular. O yeah,and just two quick stories, Apple TV content, we like to make fun of it. Carpool Karaoke Season Two is coming. Wow. So I gotta tell you this, so I got a home pod, right? Yeah. So testing everything and obviously I signed up for Apple music and I get it, like if you are in the Apple, ecosystem Apple music is nice cuz you can just like talk to directly a pool of songs. But what I found really frustrating and they're gonna really need to clean this up is that watching video content through the Apple music service is absolutely stupid. it's in its own random section. They just throw up all these different videos. There's no organization to it. It's just really messy. I would have no idea where to find that if I went on Apple Music right now. I would be so lost. Using iTunes, first I had to go into the music area And then it's not in for you because that's where your music is, so then you have to go into browse and then under browse there's five different selections, new music playlist,TV and movies top [UNKNOWN] and journalist, it's Burried>> [UNKNOWN] clean it's burried ad you are gonna have to clean this up a lot. Like, I thought it would be really easy and right in your face to find. It wasn't, and so they're gonna really have to do something about it. They're gonna, as Apple is building their content, I'm sure they're gonna want some deals, but when I kept on hearing that they were hoping to bundle their new shows and put it within Apple Music, A, it just doesn't make sense, and B, as it stands right now, it's super messy. And not even clean to get into. It's gonna have to be its own app or its own section in iTunes. But this can't live in Apple Music, at least not the way it is right now. It's really bad. It's bad. Yeah, you'd figure it would be in Apple TV. I don't get it. I still don't get what their reasoning is behind that. Put it in a section of the watch app that they have. just put it somewhere on Apple TVs watch app. That obviously makes more sense. So we'll see how they navigate that. But two new shows. Apple is working with my boy, not really. NBA star Kevin Durant. KD. [UNKNOWN] On a new show called Swagger, based on [UNKNOWN] youth. And growing up through the AAU system, playing basketball, and all those kind of struggles and trials and competition. And all the stuff that happened in that. So, It��s kinda like growing up to be a basketball star, it��s like who dreams but based more based on Kevin Durant��s life and experiences, but also probably more fictional characters. That��s one show that I would watch but see it��s funny, I say, well I would watch that, everyone seems like, I would not watch that. [LAUGH] It does sound interesting, it��s kinda neat. Yeah, but [CROSSTALK]. Where am I gonna find it? I don't know where to find it. [LAUGH] Honestly, I'm not gonna pay ten bucks to watch that. I'm just not. I'm not gonna pay ten bucks a month for that. And then, yeah, Carpool Karaoke Season Two is coming. So there you have it. Those are our big stories for the week. We have our voicemail, so I say let's jump into it and get it rolling. Let's do it. Thank you guys all for calling. We had a bunch of good calls this morning. Couple that. I had to bump him because the sound quality was just not up to par, so I apologize. Come on y'all. Yeah, okay, so let's start, number one, here we go. Hello Steve and Brian, my name is Harold, I'm from New York. I have an idea about the [UNKNOWN], I mean, if this is what the future is gonna be with the [UNKNOWN] then I would say that it's very [INAUDIBLE] I've seen that if we wanted it, at some point it will connect more than our voices through some [UNKNOWN] and people have to buy more than one device. It would be four or five for their house. And then if they have any requests, they won't have to worry about where the apps, where they're located at. They will just [UNKNOWN] and say, hey Siri, I need you to [UNKNOWN] that. Yeah, that's my kind of like hopes for the future of contacts. It's gonna be for the [UNKNOWN] [INAUDIBLE] thanks so much. [INAUDIBLE] Right on. Thanks for calling, man. I will let you know what I think about it. I mean, it's exactly what Amazon and Google are already doing with their Echo Dots and their Google Home Miinis. Yeah. You know, having multiple devices spread around the house. So it's a ubiquitous thing. Look, there's gonna be a point in time down the road, where these things will just be like built into our light fixtures and we'll just talk and we won't even have something plugged into a little corner. [LAUGH] [CROSSTALK] That would be awesome. Your home will have it built into the home in some way, shape, or form. It's not gonna actually even be a speaker device, per se. So yeah, you are right. But at the same time, Apple won't be the first to come up with it. It's already literally being done. We've got plenty of people that called that own multiple Dots or multiple Home Minis. And it's pretty sweet, so. Yeah, I got a couple Dots. And they're so small, too. I can imagine them getting even smaller. But they're so small, they're not in my way and they're not intrusive. I mean they are listening to my whole family all the time [LAUGH]. [LAUGH] yeah that's not bad at all. That's a risk I'm willing to take I guess right now. [LAUGH] We all are. All right here's another call. Right this is Call from Evanton [UNKNOWN] in England, London. Basically this is a call for the HomePod. Basically i was wondering if they were able to connect it to the Apple TV, cuz if I buy two, I would like to be able to have it on my [BLANK_AUDIO] Apple TV. Fourth generation. And if they can do it that way I can play [INAUDIBLE] for it that way. Bye. Yeah, do they do that now? Yeah, well, they don't do that now, but the plan is for you to be able to take two HomePods and play them in stereo, and connect them to your Apple TV and play those songs. The functionality is not there yet, but Apple teased it when they first announced the HomePods. It'll be a software update and it will happen so. If that's your dream, I think it was Elton, your dream is coming true. Whenever Apple decides to release it. Yeah. Also before he said home pod, he said home pad. I thought that was kinda cool. Home pad. Apple needs to come up with a new product called the Home Pad. Yeah man, it's my crib man, it's my Home Pad. [LAUGH] Yeah it's just like a whole house, an Apple house. It's an Apple house, the Home Pad. [LAUGH] All right, here's another one. This one's short. Hey this is Mr. Peacock here, watch your podcast all the time Maybe you could do some checking out. Do they have any plans of making a new version of the iPod touch? I know nothing is being said about that. Maybe you can do some checking that out and I look forward to that in your next Extra Crunchy podcast. Thanks. You know I really think, so first of all right, we now Apple is basically gotten out of the iPod Touch business, I'm sorry, the iPod business. But I think what's really happening more and more is that people are ending up using their old phones and turning them into iPod touches. Like Apple is not producing them any more. And these products are still more than good enough to do. Games, surf the web and so more than anything I think our old phones are becoming iPod touches that are handed down to like kids or what not and that's what happening on and quite honestly people, there is like a really like there is a group of people that really want this but I think just you know what? Just hand down your phone and give it to your kids or significant others that want an iPod touch and And that's really what it is these days. Yeah, tottally. And you can get them for super cheap now too. Yeah, go on Ebay and stuff like that. Yeah, yeah. A lot of people are just turning them in to security cameras beacuse you can. It's easy. Okay, we've got one last call. A very short one. Beech and Tom. Tom at Oaker Cook out in North Carolina. Hey, Brian. You wouldn't have to worry about your camera at home if you just went to work. Bye. [LAUGH] He is at work. Look, I'm working. It's just that I come into, I bounce between two cities now. So I can't always be there. Okay? I know people like it when we're actually in the same room. Which I do too. But the show is still rolling just fine. Yeah, we still have a conversation. I think they're just, the audio quality of- Yeah. The same call is a little different, so I think that's what people don't dig. Do you think we could ever do one with Facetime Audio? Let's try it, cuz Facetime Audio is superior. Definitely better than Skype. Way better. Way. We should give it a shot one time. Yeah. Let's try to. I'll figure out how to make that happen. Okay. Okay. I'm gonna need another MacBook to make that happen. Hey, just ask for it, man. Just ask for it. Yeah. I will. I'll request one. All right everybody. Hey, thanks so much for coming out and listening as usual. We really appreciate all the love and all like. The fact that you call in and you're a part of the show and that you just keep it rolling, thank you so much. The number again to be a part of it, Apple Byte Nation, extra crunchy, 1-800-616-2638. Your name, where you're from, and what you wanna talk about. Wait here, all right, Beats, that's gonna do it, 1:20 we wrap this up, yeah? 1:20. 20, 20, 20, all right everybody, take care, have a great weekend, we'll see you next week. Or, I guess, depending on when you listen you might hear us back-to-back, take care, be safe. Peace! [MUSIC] [MUSIC] This episode is brought to you by jamf now, jamf now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. It's pretty easy to keep track of your own Mac, iPad or iPhone, but what about the other Apple devices in your organization? Jamf now manages and protects your devices so you can focus on your business instead With no IT experience needed. So what you gotta do? The Apple Byte extra crunchy listeners can start securing their business today, setting up the first three [UNKNOWN] for free, forever. Add more for just $2 a month per device, and create your free account today at jamf.com/crunchy. That's jamf.com/crunchy. [BLANK_AUDIO]