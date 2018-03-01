Your video, "Apple Watch tracks skiing, Facebook's job hub expands "
Tech Today

Apple Watch tracks skiing, Facebook's job hub expands

Today's big tech stories include Apple releasing an update to its Watch that allows you to record data from your ski and snowboard adventures. Meanwhile, Facebook opens up its job hunting tool to 40 new countries.
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. [MUSIC] Apple announced a new update for its Apple watch series 3. It can now track skiing and snowboarding in the activity Apple also opened up its software, so third-party apps like Snoww, Slopes, and Ski Tracks will be able to record data on how many runs you've done. Makes speed measurements and log calories burned. Data can also be shared to the Apple health app if you opt in. [MUSIC] Facebook's jobs search hub is rolling out to 40 new Countries. The tool allows you to sort through potential jobs by a variety of criteria like location, job type or industry. Additionally you can receive job alerts and apply to positions right through Facebook. Your data will be imported from your profile and sent to the perspective employer. Facebook's job search tool was first introduced to the U.S. and Canada in February of [INAUDIBLE] 2017. [MUSIC] Google's Slack competitor, Hangouts Chat, is now out of beta and is part of the G-Suite service. Hangouts Chat is a business tool that allows Allows people to direct message each other, communicate in chat rooms, and it includes 25 bots. The Drive bot lets users know when files are shared or comments are made on documents. Another bot integrates with Calendar So you can schedule meetings quickly. Hangouts chat is accessible on the web and on desktop and mobile apps. Stay up to date by the latest by downloading the CNET tech today app available for IOS and android.

