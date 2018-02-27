Apple is opening medical clinics for its employees

CNET News Video
Apple is opening medical clinics for its employeesThe Apple doctor will see you now. The iPhone maker is launching a medical clinic business called AC Wellness. The health clinics will be for employees - and may also be used to test products.
Transcript
Apple's newest venture is in the private healthcare business. The iPhone maker is now hiring doctors to staff its own medical clinic business. It's called AC Wellness. But these clinics are just for Apple employees based at the headquarters in Cupertino, CA. CNBC was the first to report on the clinics. Saying that at the start there is only going to be two clinics in Santa Clara county and one is directly on Apple's new campus. These centers will be opening sometime in the spring. Job postings reveal a few more details Like how Apple is hiring someone to design programs to encourage people to follow healthy lifestyles. Apple is not the first tech giant to get into the health care business. Last month, Amazon announced it was teaming up with JPMorgan Chase and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to create a medical care solution for their employees. The thought is if these companies use their resources and technology, maybe it can lower the cost of healthcare. And with Apple, well, maybe all those employee patients can also be test subjects for the latest health tracking gadgets. Apple has about 12,000 employees at its headquarters. So which tech company is going to be the next to launch a clinic? Is there going to be Google Care? Will Facebook doctors be poking their employees? Share your thoughts in the comments. I'm Bridgette Carey, and you can read up on the latest at CNET.com.