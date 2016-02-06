Apple dethroned as world's most highly valued company

CNET Radar
Apple dethroned as world's most highly valued companyAn old foe with a new name took the title away from Cupertino. Also, Yahoo's looking at yet another big shake-up.
Transcript
These are the top stories of the week. Alphabet lost a lot of money on crazy projects. Yahoo shaking things up again. And, everything else you need to know. The company that's always Googled, Alphabet released it's financial number, the number that stood up the most, $3.07 billion that approximately the amount of money Alphabet lost on Moon Shots over 12 months ending in December 2015. A Moon Shoot is what Alphabet call it's project That could take years to become a reality. The other big news with Alphabet's market capitalization. Alphabet is now the most highly valued company in the world. The previous owner of that title? Apple. [SOUND] Yahoo announced it is cutting around 15% of its workforce, that's about 1,700 jobs. The company is also closing offices in Dubai, Mexico City, Madrid and Milan, Yahoo is also shutting down a number of services including games and smart tv. The company is still working on a reverse spin off which would separate Yahoo's business with it's interest in Ali Baba a major tiny e-commerce site, so much more news to know it's time to go to a super sized rapid fire. Samsung announced an event for February 21st, where it's expected to show off the Galaxy S7. LG also announced LG G5 Day for February 21st as well. The company is expected to show off a pony, or its newest awesome phone. One of those, maybe both. February 10th is the day YouTube Red gets original programming. Expect three movies and a reality show on the premium version of YouTube. [MUSIC] According to a US court Apple must pay more than $600 million to a company named VirnetX for patents related to FaceTime video chat. Apple will be appealing the judgment. The official Power Rangers Twitter account announced. Elizabeth Banks will plat Rite Repulsa in the upcoming Power Rangers movie and a desk company called Guard from Above is training birds of prey to intercept drones. Really. Watch this. [BLANK_AUDIO] Don't worry, the bird's feet are okay because they're scaly. Now, let's take a look at what flew under the radar. Microsoft quietly made some moves. First up, Windows 10 is now the second most popular desktop operating system in terms of web traffic. According to researcher Net Market Share. Number one is still Windows 7. That's not all, though. Microsoft also purchased SwiftKey, an excellent keyboard for Android and iOS. Microsoft says it will continue developing the keyboard for those platforms. Now you're all caught up in tech. To get your daily dose of tech news, check out cnet.com/update. For a weekly dose, hit up cnet.com/radar. I'm Iyaz Akhtar signing off.