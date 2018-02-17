Your video, "Android P rumors, animojis on the S9? "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Tech Today

Android P rumors, animojis on the S9?

The biggest tech stories of the week include the latest rumors about Android's next operating system, Apple's acknowledgement that HomePods can damage wooden surfaces, and Samsung's S9 is possibly getting its own version of animojis.
1:15 /
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that mattered this week. The Android platform's operating system, Android P, will likely be optimized for phones that have a newer design type, similar to the notch in the iPhone 10's display. This might even mean that the next round of Google's flagship Pixel phones could resemble a similar look. Android P is also reported to have better battery optimization features and even more google assistant integration. Apple has acknowledged that its new homepod smart speaker can leave a white ring on wooden surfaces, specifically ones that have been treated with oil. Apple suggests cleaning surfaces with manufacturer recommended products. And says it's a common problem with speakers that use a silicone base. And finally, a Korean report said that Samsung's next Galaxy phone might even get its own 3D emojis, similar to what Apple offers in the iPhone X. However, there seems to be an unknown feature that separates the Samsung version of the technology Also rumored to be in the S-9 are stereo speakers and a more robust face ID inspired technology. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the apple or google play store.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
Twitter to offer verification to all, BlackBerry sues Facebook
1:36
In this week's wrap-up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says its verification process is broken but a fix is coming. Meanwhile, Facebook is...
Play video
Video: How to improve sleep using tech
How to improve sleep using tech
1:04
Don't let the time change mess up your sleep schedule. Here's how technology can help put you to sleep.
Play video
Video: Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
Trump takes on violent games, Tesla Semi carries first cargo haul
1:32
Today's major tech stories include Trump's summit to discuss violence video games, the Tesla Semi's first major cargo haul and who's...
Play video
Video: Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
Android P beta is live, cryptocurrencies plunge
1:11
Today's top tech headlines include the availability of Android P operating system, Bitcoin plunging after SEC announcement, and Amazon...
Play video
Video: BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook over messaging patents
2:44
Several BlackBerry patents were used by Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the suit. Facebook says...
Play video
Video: Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
Uber summoned to Pennsylvania courts
1:25
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Uber waited way too long to notify users affected by a massive breach.
Play video
Video: Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
Watch SpaceX launch its 50th Falcon 9 rocket
37:17
SpaceX uses a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the bus-size Spanish communications satellite, Hispasat 30W-6, into orbit high above the equator.
Play video
Video: Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
Apple may have high-end headphones coming, Amazon might offer bank accounts
1:06
Today's top tech headlines include the possibility of new high-end headphones from Apple, rumors of Amazon possibly partnering with...
Play video