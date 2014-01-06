Your video, "An updated Yoga 2 at a slimmer price "
An updated Yoga 2 at a slimmer price

New, less-expensive Yoga models drop the higher-res screens, but keep the 360-degree hinge.
I'm Dan Ackerman here at CES 2014 with the Yoga 2. This is a slightly less expensive version of one of my favorite current Windows 8 hybrids that's a Yoga 2 Pro. The reason why this is not a Pro version is that it's a little bit of thicker and heavier. It's very much like the original Yoga that came out last year. The screen resolution tops out at 1080pd. It's not the better of an HD screen on the Yoga 2 Pro. But you also get it for about, you know, $800-900 which is less than the Pro version and still does all the cool Yoga stuff like bending over backwards like this forming kind of a tablet or kiosk mode. I'm actually more excited about the 11-inch version of the Yoga 2, which again, is a little bit thicker and chunkier and you don't get the backlit keyboard and you only get a 1366x768 screen. But it runs Intel's Bay Trail processors so it's super power-efficient. It should run for a long time and this guy gets down to $499 now, which is great for something that, you know, it was a pretty slick 11-inch laptop and again does the fold over like this, kind of a kiosk mode and then all the way down into a tablet. It deactivates the keyboard in the back in typical Yoga style and the you just slip it back and it really doesn't mess with the laptop form factor, which is I think is the best thing about these Yoga. I'm Dan Ackerman with the Yoga 2 at CES 2014.

