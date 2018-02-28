Amazon buys Ring, T-Mobile announces 5G plans

Tech Today
Amazon buys Ring, T-Mobile announces 5G plansToday's big tech stories include Amazon's purchase of Ring, T-Mobile's plans to bring 5G to 30 cities in 2018 and a new rule for video games with loot boxes.
Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. [SOUND] Amazon announces it would purchase Ring the smart home doorbell and security camera company. Reuters report the deal is worth over $1 billion and it would further cement Amazon's foray into the smart home security space. If Amazon keeps with tradition, ring will retain its own branding and integrate its products deeper into Amazon's voice assistant ecosystem. Watch dogs are worried the purchase could squeeze out competitors, specifically in the smart doorbell space. [MUSIC] T-Mobile announced plans to launch 5G in 30 major cities by the end of 2018. Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas are among the chosen cities, but don't get too excited if you're a T-Mobile subscriber. At this time, no devices supporting 5G are scheduled to launch in 2018. T-Mobile says it wants to be ready for those devices in 2019 though, joining the other three major US carriers and their plans to test 5G in 2018. [MUSIC] The entertainment software ratings board says video games with loot boxes will require labels indicating in game purchases are available. Critics of loot boxes in games say they are a form of pay to win. And they entice kids to rack up charges by purchasing them. Games will implement similar labels as Apple and Google's app stores to help parents know which games offer loop boxes. ESRB also launched a parental tools website to help educate parents on the new requirement. [MUSIC]