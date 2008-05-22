CNET First Look
Aliph Jawbone Bluetooth headsetThe Aliph Jawbone Bluetooth headset is one of the best-looking wireless headsets we've ever seen. Despite its quirky buttons, it delivers superior sound quality with a comfortable fit.
Transcript
[ Music ] ^M00:00:01 >> I'm Nicole Lee, assistant editor at CNET.com and this is the Aliph Jawbone Blue Tooth headset. It is probably one of the most stylish headsets we've seen at CNET today. If you can see, has a very nice perforated texture in the front here, nice and sleek and very curvy on the front. You may think there are no buttons because it doesn't seem as if there are any. But actually, the top third of this gray area right here is the top button right here, and on the top here, this little black area is also a button. You can't really see it, but you know, I can press it right now. This is the noise shield button. On the back here is you know, the flexible ear loop and a comfortable ear bud and as well as a small, tiny little voice sensor nub here. And the idea behind the voice sensor nub is that you can wrestle against the side of your cheek and it actually senses the vibration of your jaw hence the name jawbone because it actually senses the vibration of your jaw and that way can sort of amplify your voice to the listener. Another thing that's very interesting about the Jawbone Blue Tooth headset is that it has something called noise shield enhancement. And it's actually military grade spec. The idea is that when you turn the noise shield on, it eliminates background noise and enhances the performance of the conversation. In our test, the voice performance was great. I mean we were in the middle of traffic here in San Francisco and callers could barely hear the traffic around us. Along with the great call quality and everything, it also comes in this really cool looking display case. It's actually one of the better Blue Tooth headsets from what we've seen so far. It's stylish, it's good looking, and it actually performs well too. My name is Nicole Lee and this has been the Aliph Jawbone Blue Tooth headset. ^M00:01:47 [ Music ]