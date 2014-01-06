Alcatel's Idol X+ spins on 8 cores

CES 2014
Alcatel's Idol X+ spins on 8 coresMediaTek's octa core CPU jazzes up its 5 inch HD screen and 13-megapixel camera.
Transcript
Hey, everyone. I'm Jessica Dolcourt for CNET here at CES 2014 in Las Vegas. This is our First Look at the Alcatel One Touch Idol X+. This is a new phone that updates the One Touch Idol X device. It's about the same size phone, 5-inch, 1080p HD screen. What's different about this one is what's inside. There is a 2 gigahertz octo-core media tech processor. As for the other specs, you've got Android 4.2 Jelly Bean running the show, but it will be upgradeable to Android 4.4 KitKat. On the front, you've got a 2-megapixel camera that is capable of capturing 1080p HD video, and on the back you have a 13.1-megapixel camera with flash. This device here is dual SIM. You press pretty hard on the sides to open up the SIM card slots, but then after that, it is very easy to close. In addition to upgrading the processor, Alcatel has also done a lot of work with internal sound. We've got dual speakers, here and in our demo, the phone did sound very loud. As for the look and feel, this phone will come in three different colors. There's this black version, there will also be white, and a sort of silver version. Phone feels pretty good in my hands. Alcatel is known for pretty nice design for a very low price point. We can expect to see this sort of in the $300 range I'm guessing off contract. One thing to know is that there is no LTE. It is HSPA plus compatible. This phone is already available in China. You can expect to see it coming to other markets worldwide in February. Look for it in the US in late 2014. For CNET, I'm Jessica Dolcourt. You can catch all of our CES news at CNET.com.