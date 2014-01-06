Your video, "Alcatel's Idol X+ spins on 8 cores "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2014

Alcatel's Idol X+ spins on 8 cores

MediaTek's octa core CPU jazzes up its 5 inch HD screen and 13-megapixel camera.
1:45 /
Transcript
Hey, everyone. I'm Jessica Dolcourt for CNET here at CES 2014 in Las Vegas. This is our First Look at the Alcatel One Touch Idol X+. This is a new phone that updates the One Touch Idol X device. It's about the same size phone, 5-inch, 1080p HD screen. What's different about this one is what's inside. There is a 2 gigahertz octo-core media tech processor. As for the other specs, you've got Android 4.2 Jelly Bean running the show, but it will be upgradeable to Android 4.4 KitKat. On the front, you've got a 2-megapixel camera that is capable of capturing 1080p HD video, and on the back you have a 13.1-megapixel camera with flash. This device here is dual SIM. You press pretty hard on the sides to open up the SIM card slots, but then after that, it is very easy to close. In addition to upgrading the processor, Alcatel has also done a lot of work with internal sound. We've got dual speakers, here and in our demo, the phone did sound very loud. As for the look and feel, this phone will come in three different colors. There's this black version, there will also be white, and a sort of silver version. Phone feels pretty good in my hands. Alcatel is known for pretty nice design for a very low price point. We can expect to see this sort of in the $300 range I'm guessing off contract. One thing to know is that there is no LTE. It is HSPA plus compatible. This phone is already available in China. You can expect to see it coming to other markets worldwide in February. Look for it in the US in late 2014. For CNET, I'm Jessica Dolcourt. You can catch all of our CES news at CNET.com.

Latest Phones videos

Video: OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
OnePlus 5T: 3 months in
4:35
Months after its initial launch in Nov. 2017, we dive deeper into the 5T and how our initial opinions of the phone have changed.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
Galaxy S9 mostly aces our real-world tests
5:03
We take the Galaxy S9 out of the lab and in to Barcelona.
Play video
Video: Android P developer preview now available
Android P developer preview now available
1:34
Google's newest Android build is available for devs to tinker with, but don't expect it on your smartphone in the near future.
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
Galaxy S9: 7 disappointments
3:02
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus get some welcome upgrades, but aside from the camera, they don't change much. Here's where they fell...
Play video
Video: Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
Galaxy S9 vs. Galaxy S8: 6 key differences
2:40
Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus look a lot like their predecessors, but the upgrades are mostly below the surface. Here's what...
Play video
Video: Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
Sony's new HDR phones sport new Qualcomm chips, extra rumble, and 3D face selfies
1:35
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact bring faster speeds, sleek design, Gorilla Glass 5, 4K HDR video recording, and lots of buzzing.
Play video
Video: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
Huawei's Mate 10 Pro drives this Porsche so I don't have to
1:45
Huawei's flagship is the brains for this self driving car.
Play video
Video: The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
The Asus Zenfone 5 is the identical twin of the iPhone X
1:16
It's the same in looks, but it's nowhere near in price.
Play video