Alcatel 5 phone lets you give apps the finger

Mobile World Congress 2018
Alcatel 5 phone lets you give apps the fingerNo, it isn't what you're thinking.
Transcript
Services. For example, I've set up my index finger to open the camera and my middle finger to open Facebook. It's a little awkward, I admit, and you'll have to be careful how you use it in public. This might be better two handed. The Alcatel 5 has more tricks besides that. Its five megapixel camera can take 120 degree selfie photos to let more of your scenery and your friends Into the frame. In fact, the phone cleverly switches to a wide angle mode when it detects three or more faces in the shot. Or you can turn it on yourself. The selfie camera also has a flash. But the Alcatel 5 isn't done yet. It also has a version of Face Unlock that is calling face Alcatel's plans for the year don't stop with the 5. From other phones in the 5 series to the 3 series to the 1 series, the phones get progressively simpler and lower in price as you go down each tier. Phones grouped into the 3 series will sell for under 200 Euros and many will have tall narrow Screens that span 5.5 inches to 6 inches. Expect a 12 or 13 megapixel camera, maybe even dual cameras, and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera with a face key option and a fingerprint reader on the back. But if you're really trying to save, phones in the Alcatel One series will go for under 100 Euros a piece. The phones, here, vary, but you will get those new camera And if you're worried that your cheaper phone will get left behind, Alcatel has committed to security updates of its most popular handsets at least four times year. [MUSIC]