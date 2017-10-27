Your video, "Acer Swift 1 is a stylish long-life budget laptop for basics "
Acer Swift 1 is a stylish long-life budget laptop for basics

A good first laptop for kids or home office tasks, the Swift 1 delivers 10 hours of battery life and just enough performance for the money.
Acer Swift Laptop line aims to look high-end while still being affordable. The least expensive Swift 1 sells for a little more than $300, but is super thin and just under three pounds, and covered in metal. It has a nice, albeit dim Full HD 13.3 inch IPS display, for good off angle viewing, more ports than you might expect, including a USB C3.1 Gen1 And precision touchpad and a fingerprint reader for quickly signing in. And while the keyboard isn't backlit and the keys don't have much travel it is at least spacious. Things are a little less shiny on the inside with an intel PENTIUM n4200 processor and four gigs of memory that offer just enough performance for web apps or a browser with several tabs open but not much else. And its 64 gigs of flash storage is really only half available, so you'll probably need to supplement it with an SD card or other external storage. The bright spot here is that its battery lasted a good long time, ten hours on our streaming video. Test. So while it can't do much more than basics like typing and web browsing, it can at least do those things for hours away from an outlet. [MUSIC]

