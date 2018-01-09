A hypothetical home for the Razer Phone

CES 2018
A hypothetical home for the Razer PhoneProject Linda is a high-concept CES 2018 prototype, dropping a Razer Phone into a Razer Blade Stealth laptop.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Every year PC maker, Razer, provides one of CES's big highlights by show casing on or more inventive concept pieces. This year's prototype is called Project Linda. It's a familiar looking 13 inch laptop, nearly identical to the current Razor Blade Stealth. But instead of the traditional Intel Inside PC, this is a dock for the company's own Android powered Razor phone. The laptop has a large empty slot where the touchpad would normally be And it's exactly the right size to drop in the 5.7 inch Razer phone. From there, you can use the phone's screen as a touchpad or as a second screen and sometimes both. The laptop itself has the full size [INAUDIBLE] Keyboard with a multi-million color set of backlighting options, plus some Android specific keyboard layout tweaks. And while the Razer Phone provides the brains of the system from the processor to the brand to the operating system and apps, there are a couple of extras built in to the laptop dock. First is a battery to augment the one to the phone, the second is 200 gigabytes of extra storage. Right now, Razer says the concept is locked to the Razer phone specifically but there's no reason other smartphones couldn't hypothetically be used in the same way at least as long as they fit into the text [INAUDIBLE]. Of course before Before you get too excited, like almost all of Razor's imaginative concepts, there's not even a hint of when this might be available to buy or for how much. [MUSIC]