The Latest New Products Must-See
Your video, "A hypothetical home for the Razer Phone "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CES 2018

A hypothetical home for the Razer Phone

Project Linda is a high-concept CES 2018 prototype, dropping a Razer Phone into a Razer Blade Stealth laptop.
1:31 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Every year PC maker, Razer, provides one of CES's big highlights by show casing on or more inventive concept pieces. This year's prototype is called Project Linda. It's a familiar looking 13 inch laptop, nearly identical to the current Razor Blade Stealth. But instead of the traditional Intel Inside PC, this is a dock for the company's own Android powered Razor phone. The laptop has a large empty slot where the touchpad would normally be And it's exactly the right size to drop in the 5.7 inch Razer phone. From there, you can use the phone's screen as a touchpad or as a second screen and sometimes both. The laptop itself has the full size [INAUDIBLE] Keyboard with a multi-million color set of backlighting options, plus some Android specific keyboard layout tweaks. And while the Razer Phone provides the brains of the system from the processor to the brand to the operating system and apps, there are a couple of extras built in to the laptop dock. First is a battery to augment the one to the phone, the second is 200 gigabytes of extra storage. Right now, Razer says the concept is locked to the Razer phone specifically but there's no reason other smartphones couldn't hypothetically be used in the same way at least as long as they fit into the text [INAUDIBLE]. Of course before Before you get too excited, like almost all of Razor's imaginative concepts, there's not even a hint of when this might be available to buy or for how much. [MUSIC]
Razer Project Linda

CNET Editors' Rating

Not yet rated
Project Linda is this year's high-concept CES 2018 prototype, dropping a Razer Phone into a Razer Blade Stealth.
Read First Take

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Latest Computers videos

Video: 7 settings that will help you see your Mac better
7 settings that will help you see your Mac better
3:20
If you're having trouble seeing things on your Mac's display, here are some settings to tweak.
Play video
Video: 5 MacBook problems and how to fix them
5 MacBook problems and how to fix them
2:14
Is your Mac starting to show signs of age? Here are five easy fixes to common issues.
Play video
Video: Origin PC's heavy-metal Millennium shows style
Origin PC's heavy-metal Millennium shows style
1:36
This high-end custom gaming desktop gets new colors, a new design and lots more aluminum and tempered glass.
Play video
Video: Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays
Best laptops and hybrids for the 2017 holidays
2:11
These are the computers on everyone's wish list for the 2017 holidays.
Play video
Video: 6 best touchscreens to buy right now
6 best touchscreens to buy right now
1:41
Touchscreens are an attractive option for those looking to use a laptop for multiple tasks. Here are our favorites.
Play video
Video: 7 best laptops for those on a budget
7 best laptops for those on a budget
1:55
These are our favorite budget laptops, whether you need one for work, school or just gaming.
Play video
Video: iPhone X: Biggest let-downs
iPhone X: Biggest let-downs
2:11
Four things Apple should've done differently with its 10th anniversary iPhone.
Play video
Video: Tim Cook dedicates the new Steve Jobs Theater
Tim Cook dedicates the new Steve Jobs Theater
4:43
At the first major event on Apple's new campus, CEO Tim Cook became emotional as he dedicated the theater to his predecessor.
Play video