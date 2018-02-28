7 buzzworthy phones at Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress 2018
7 buzzworthy phones at Mobile World CongressThe Galaxy S9 is not the only new player. There's an iPhone X clone from Asus, a classic Nokia that makes a comeback and a futuristic Vivo concept phone.
Transcript
Every year dozens of phone companies show off their latest designs at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and this year was no exception. These were some of our favorites from the show. First up, Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 plus. The 5.8 inch S9 and 6.2 inch S9 plus may look a lot like their predecessors but they have some important upgrades. For starters, they fixed the position of the fingerprint scanner. They now have a faster processor and software operates and a new way to unlock. [MUSIC] But the biggest improvement is in the camera which now has a variable aperture that adapts to different lighting conditions. The plus also got a second lens for better portraits and zoom. [MUSIC] Nokia also delivered a premium flagship phone with a Nokia 8 Sirocco, a phone that may share the same name as last year's model, but raises the bar everywhere else. The curved edges and barely there bezels make it look a lot like the S9 but But the screen is slightly smaller and it has a dual end setup like the S9 Plus. But the show stopper for Nokia may have been the 8110 4G. Nokia brought back its popular slider phone from the 90s and gave it a refresh. It got a banana makeover, a color screen And the battery that will go for 20 days straight. And yes, it does have snake, it's the second revival of a classic Nokia phone. [MUSIC] Next stop, Sonny with the Xperia ZX2 & XZ2 Compact. Both phones have been given a much needed design upgrade with slimmer bezels and a sleek reform factor. Both share the same specs but the X Z2 has a 5.7-inch screen, while the compact has a 5-inch display that's easier to maneuver with one hand. The rear camera on both phones can shoot HDR video in 4K, a first for a phone Phone and super slo-mo in full HD. Yeah, and if selfies are your thing, you can create one in 3D. Worried about security? The Android-powered SIKURPhone could protect your Bitcoin fortune. There's a built-in cryptocurrency wallet inside the encrypted phone that the company says is hack-proof [MUSIC] And if you love the iPhone 10, but don't love the price, the Asus Zen Phone Five is pretty close. It's the spitting image of Apple's tenth anniversary phone notch and all. Its running android, and doesn't have wireless charging, but you will pay about half of what you would for an iPhone And finally, there's the VIO Apex, it has an edge to edge display, a dual fingerprint scanner that's embedded inside the screen for added security and a selfie camera that pops up like a piece of toast and while this one is still a concept, it gives us a glimpse into what's coming the next generation of phones. And for more details on these newcomers and all the latest news from Mobile World Congress make sure to check out CNET.com.