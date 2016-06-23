Your video, "5 most important new Dropbox features "
5 most important new Dropbox features

Dropbox unloaded a bunch of new updates to its cloud storage and productivity platform. Here are the top 5 you should know about.
[MUSIC] Dropbox, the file-hosting and cloud service company recently announced several additions to its software platform. With the Dropbox iOS app you can now scan documents, blueprints, printouts, receipts and more using the iPhone's camera You can edit these files, adjusting the color and contrast. And these high resolution scans are then saved directly into your drop box account. Second, you can quickly create Microsoft Office docs from the app. Just tap the plus button in the center to create a Word, Excel, or Power Point file. You can further edit and organize these files using Microsoft's own mobile app. On the mac OS and windows desktop drop box expanded annotation abilities for collaborative work. In addition to commenting on the margins you can add suggestions on specific areas of the file. This is especially useful for visual content. Fourth, sharing with individual people can now be done at the file level. Users just need to sign into their accounts to access the file you shared. And lastly, instead of having to launch the Dropbox app, you can now seamlessly share files directly from your desktop to other Dropbox users. [MUSIC]

