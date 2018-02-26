Your video, "3 things to consider when buying storage devices "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Buying guide

3 things to consider when buying storage devices

When deciding which storage device is right for you, consider these three main areas.
1:31 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

Latest Storage videos

Video: WD's My Passport SSD is a tiny thing
WD's My Passport SSD is a tiny thing
2:04
Editor Dong Ngo explains why the tiny My Passport SSD portable drive from WD is a huge deal.
Play video
Video: Lacie's Thunderbolt 3 RAID systems are staggeringly fast
Lacie's Thunderbolt 3 RAID systems are staggeringly fast
3:15
CNET's Dong Ngo tells us what really matters with the superfast and massive Thunderbolt 3 storage systems, the 6big and 12big, from...
Play video
Video: CalDigit Tuff is a portable drive for the complete klutz
CalDigit Tuff is a portable drive for the complete klutz
2:21
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains how the tough and fast CalDigit Tuff is great for those with anger management issues and extreme clumsiness.
Play video
Video: 26 million songs in your pocket (someday)
26 million songs in your pocket (someday)
1:33
A breakthrough by physicists makes it possible to store data on a single atom. However, the commercial applications may be a while...
Play video
Video: The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT costs an arm and a leg
The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT costs an arm and a leg
2:03
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains why the Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT is the bulkiest little storage device that you keep wishing...
Play video
Video: Glyph's Atom SSD and Atom RAID SSD portables drives are super fast
Glyph's Atom SSD and Atom RAID SSD portables drives are super fast
2:25
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains the differences and similarities between Glyph's two new Atom SSD and Atom RAID SSD portable drives.
Play video
Video: WD's new My Book and My Passport external drives are capacious
WD's new My Book and My Passport external drives are capacious
2:25
CNET editor Dong Ngo shows off a (his) new collection of external hard drives, namely the My Book and My Passport from WD.
Play video
Video: Toshiba's OCZ VX500 is a fast and lasting solid-state drive
Toshiba's OCZ VX500 is a fast and lasting solid-state drive
2:24
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains how Toshiba's OCZ VX500 SSD's high endurance has to do with time, a lot of it.
Play video