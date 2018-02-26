CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Games
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "3 things to consider when buying storage devices "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Buying
guide
3 things to consider when buying storage devices
When deciding which storage device is right for you, consider these three main areas.
1:31
/
26 February 2018
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]
Coming up next
Your guide to creating a smart home
CNET's guide to smartwatches and wearables, 2018
How to buy a laptop
Drone buying tips for first-time flyers
Expert advice on TV buying, 2018 edition
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
How to (not) buy a camcorder in 2018
What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones
How to buy a media streamer in 2018
Top tips for buying a camera
Latest
Storage videos
WD's My Passport SSD is a tiny thing
2:04
11 June 2017
Editor Dong Ngo explains why the tiny My Passport SSD portable drive from WD is a huge deal.
Play video
Lacie's Thunderbolt 3 RAID systems are staggeringly fast
3:15
8 May 2017
CNET's Dong Ngo tells us what really matters with the superfast and massive Thunderbolt 3 storage systems, the 6big and 12big, from...
Play video
CalDigit Tuff is a portable drive for the complete klutz
2:21
7 April 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains how the tough and fast CalDigit Tuff is great for those with anger management issues and extreme clumsiness.
Play video
26 million songs in your pocket (someday)
1:33
9 March 2017
A breakthrough by physicists makes it possible to store data on a single atom. However, the commercial applications may be a while...
Play video
The Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT costs an arm and a leg
2:03
9 March 2017
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains why the Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate GT is the bulkiest little storage device that you keep wishing...
Play video
Glyph's Atom SSD and Atom RAID SSD portables drives are super fast
2:25
10 November 2016
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains the differences and similarities between Glyph's two new Atom SSD and Atom RAID SSD portable drives.
Play video
WD's new My Book and My Passport external drives are capacious
2:25
11 October 2016
CNET editor Dong Ngo shows off a (his) new collection of external hard drives, namely the My Book and My Passport from WD.
Play video
Toshiba's OCZ VX500 is a fast and lasting solid-state drive
2:24
13 September 2016
CNET editor Dong Ngo explains how Toshiba's OCZ VX500 SSD's high endurance has to do with time, a lot of it.
Play video