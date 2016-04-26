Your video, "1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: Impressive sound at a great price "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones: Impressive sound at a great price

You've probably never heard of 1More, but the China-based company makes one of the best in-ear headphones for its price.
1:35 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Probably haven't heard of one more then [UNKNOWN] But it's [UNKNOWN] driver is one of the best sounding in ear headphones that we have heard for $100.00. Is well built with [UNKNOWN] ear pieces and a [UNKNOWN] cable that's designed to make core noise when it moves against your clothing. The headphone comes with a variety of silicone and foam ear tips to ensure that you get a tight seal and the inline remote and microphone are compatible with both Android and Apple devices. A hard carrying case is also included Included. Each earpiece hosts a single dynamic driver, plus two balanced armature drivers, thus the name triple driver. As I said, it sounds really good, the sound is not only full and warm, but nicely detailed. There's plenty of base oomph and definition is decent enough. Mid range sounds clear and natural, and this is a headphone that will appeal to audiophiles. My only reservation about it is it's design. There are other headphones that look similar. And while the headphone fits comfortably, it worked better for me when I was stationary than when I was walking around. When I was moving I found myself adjusting the buds to keep a tight seal, which is crucial to getting the high quality sound the headphone is capable of producing. So this may not be the best headphone for active users, but that small caveat aside it's a great sounding in ear headphone for its $100 price point. And the inclusion of the hard carrying case and large selection of ear tips is a nice bonus. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching. [MUSIC]

Latest Headphones videos

Video: The BeatsX battle it out against the Bose Soundsport Wireless
The BeatsX battle it out against the Bose Soundsport Wireless
7:41
We tested out these two Bluetooth sports headphones in some real-world challenges to find our favorite.
Play video
Video: Top 5 cheap wireless headphones
Top 5 cheap wireless headphones
2:32
Most of the headphones on this list are under $50. If you felt like purchasing all five headphones featured on this "Top 5," they would...
Play video
Video: What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones
What to look for when buying your next pair of headphones
3:41
CNET's David Carnoy offers up tips on what you need to know when buying headphones.
Play video
Video: Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over Apple's AirPods
Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over Apple's AirPods
2:30
With their secure, comfortable fit and strong sound, the totally wireless Elite 65t gives the AirPods a run for the money.
Play video
Video: Under Armour's Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is flashy -- literally
Under Armour's Sport Wireless Flex by JBL is flashy -- literally
1:41
The latest UA sports headphone is a well-designed, neckband-style Bluetooth model with a built-in LED strip for nighttime runs.
Play video
Video: Samsung's AirPods competitor is a contender
Samsung's AirPods competitor is a contender
1:16
Samsung's second-generation Gear IconX is slightly smaller, more comfortable to wear and has much better battery life.
Play video
Video: Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio headphones offers great sound for work
Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio headphones offers great sound for work
1:27
The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Studio may not be portable but they offer excellent levels of comfort and performance for the money.
Play video
Video: Best headphones for holiday 2017
Best headphones for holiday 2017
1:57
These headphones will warm your ears this holiday season.
Play video