Roku VS Amazon
We put the two most affordable 4K video streamers head-to-head.Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The Roku Streaming Stick Plus delivers 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. Its dead-simple interface puts every streaming service on a level playing field. Roku has more 4K HDR apps and better search than competitors. Its responses are lightning-fast, its video quality as good as any streamer, and its remote can control your TV's volume and power.
The menus can seem dated compared to rivals, and some apps use old-school layouts. Voice search and control is worse than some competitors.
With its simple design and focus on features you'll actually use, Roku's affordable 4K HDR streamer is one you should get.
Overview
The Amazon Fire TV serves up 4K and HDR video in a compact package for an affordable price. Its voice features are best-in-class, and Echo and Dot owners can control it hands-free with "Alexa" commands. App and game selection is superb, responses are lightning-fast and video quality is as good as any streamer.
The user interface pushes Amazon content too aggressively and doesn't allow customization. Fewer 4K HDR apps than Roku, and finding 4K content is more difficult.
Although Roku's 4K stick is slightly better overall, the Fire TV wins with Alexa devotees who own 4K HDR TVs.
Videos / Photos
|Network & Internet
|Internet radio playback, Internet video playback, digital audio playback, digital photo playback, digital video playback
|Functionality
|Internet video playback
|Connections
|HDMI output
|Type
|DC power input, HDMI output
|Miscellaneous
|black
|Color Category
|black
|2 AAA batteries, AC power adapter, USB cable, remote control with voice search
|Included Accessories
|2 AAA batteries, AC power adapter, USB cable, remote control with microphone
|Header
|Roku
|Brand
|Amazon
|Roku
|Product Line
|Amazon
|Streaming Stick+
|Model
|Fire TV
|1
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Audio System
|digital multimedia receiver
|Type
|digital multimedia receiver
|AV components
|Subcategory
|AV components
|digital multimedia receiver
|Functions
|network player
|Network
|Media Content Source
|Network
|Dolby Audio
|Built-in Decoders
|Dolby Atmos
|voice search
|Additional Features
|HDR10 color, Quad Core CPU
|HDCP 2.2
|Digital Content Protection
|HDCP 2.2
|Network & Internet Multimedia
|Internet radio playback, Internet video playback, digital audio playback, digital photo playback, digital video playback
|Functionality
|Internet video playback
|IEEE 802.11ac
|Connectivity Interfaces
|Bluetooth 4.1 LE, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Amazon Prime Instant Video, Google Play, HBO NOW, Hulu, Netflix, Sling TV
|Internet Streaming Services
|Amazon Prime Instant Video, CBS, CNBC, CNN, Crackle, FOX NOW, FOX sports, Food Network, HBO NOW, HGTV Watch, Hulu, NBA, NBC Today, Netflix, PBS, Showtime Anytime, Sling TV, WatchESPN
|Supported Video Resolutions
|3840 x 2160
|Resolution
|1280 x 720, 1920 x 1080, 3840 x 2160
|Service & Support
|1 year warranty
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Service & Support Details
|limited warranty
|Type
|limited warranty
|1 year
|Full Contract Period
|1 year