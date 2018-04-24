Dell XPS 13 VS HP Spectre
It's a battle of the super-premium 13-inch laptops as these two pale riders fight to be your full-time PC. They've both got the good looks, but only has a workable webcam, while the other falls short on battery life.Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The new XPS 13 body is smaller, with better internal cooling and a sharp-looking all-white interior. The nearly bezel-free screen still looks great and there's a fingerprint reader hidden under the power button.
The system's biggest quirk, a below-the-screen webcam, remains. Touch isn't standard, and most of the ports have been replaced by USB-C.
With a new design that catches up to the competition, Dell's XPS 13 remains one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, but everyone's biggest gripe remains unchanged.
Overview
HP upgrades the super-slim Spectre with a fast new CPU, a much-needed touchscreen and a cool new white-and-gold design.
Battery life isn't in the top tier, and the touchpad feels a bit off. The hinges don't allow the screen to be tilted very far back.
The new version of the HP Spectre cuts down on the compromises, adding a touchscreen and a big power boost, while staying just as thin.