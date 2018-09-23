Apple HomePod VS Google Home Max

Design

Both smart speakers have sleek designs, but the HomePod's compact size makes it much simpler to integrate in your decor.

Features

While Apple's speaker finally supports stereo sound, multiroom audio and calling, Siri still doesn't offer as many features as Google Assistant.

Performance

In addition to not having as many features as Google Assistant, Siri doesn't perform as well either. If you ask Siri general trivia questions, it often can't answer (and, just like on the iPhone, would prompt you to search Google for the answer).

Sound quality

The HomePod's sound quality is truly great, especially when you consider its size, performing slightly better overall than the Home Max. Its sound is even better when you combine two HomePods into a stereo pair.

Overall

Both the HomePod and the Home Max are solid smart speakers. The HomePod brings better sound, but it's locked into the Apple ecosystem, whereas Google's Home Max offers more features and better voice interactions.