Amazon Echo VS Google Home
Amazon and Google have been going back and forth in a battle for smart speaker supremacy. As a result, both smart speakers are great, but which one is better?Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
With a variety of new designs, the new Amazon Echo is better-looking than the original, just as smart and a lot less expensive. The addition of an aux-out jack lets you connect it with your existing audio setup. It's also a slightly better listener than before.
Though fine for casual listening and strong enough to fill a room with music, the Echo still doesn't sound as good as premium, high-fidelity speakers. The volume ring of the original is gone, replaced with the cheaper volume buttons of the Echo Dot.
Alexa is still the most compelling voice control platform, and the new and improved Echo should only boost her momentum. It's well worth $100.
Overview
The Google Home accurately answers almost any question you can think to ask it. It's loaded with cool features that allow it to make calls, control your smart home, help out in the kitchen and more. It even sounds pretty good when playing music and can control your TV.
Google's marquee smart speaker still can't do a couple of basic tasks such as take notes. Its sound quality won't be good enough if you're an audiophile. Google Home has caught up, but still doesn't work with as many smart home gadgets as the Amazon Echo.
Google Home is a great smart speaker with a ton of capabilities, but you have so many smart speaker options at this point that I'm less inclined to recommend this well balanced middle child.