Features

Both the Amazon Echo Show and the Google Home Hub respond to a wide variety of voice commands. They both use their touchscreens to show extra information when you ask about the weather, search for nearby restaurants, check your calendar and more. The Echo Show has a camera and the Home Hub doesn't, but the Home Hub wins this battle thanks to native YouTube integration and a cool feature called Ambient EQ. The Hub scrolls through your pictures in ambient mode while adapting the brightness and warmth of the screen to match the surrounding light.

Usability

The touchscreen is helpful on both the Home Hub and the Echo Show, but the Hub is better at two pivotal tasks -- visually organizing your smart home devices and offering step-by-step recipe guidance. Plus, the Hub integrates with Google Photos, so not only will it make your pictures look great with Ambient EQ, the Home Hub can help you sort through them and show off your best shots.

Performance

The Hub's lack of size prevents it from keeping up with the Show in sound quality. If you want booming music from your smart display, the Show's the better bet. Its microphones are also a little more responsive, though the Hub's aren't bad.

Design

The second-gen Echo Show looks much better than the boxy first gen, but the Home Hub is smaller, cuter and offers more color options. It will blend into any room of your house.

Overall

While dwarfed in size and sound quality, the Google Home Hub makes better use of its touchscreen than the Echo Show. It also costs less, takes up less room and is more helpful at a couple of key tasks. While Alexa and Google Assistant are fairly evenly matched overall, the Home Hub is the better fit for most shoppers interested in a smart display.