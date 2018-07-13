Amazon Cloud Cam
VS
Nest Cam Indoor
£130

Amazon Cloud Cam VS Nest Cam Indoor

by Megan Wollerton /

Which of these HD home security cameras is best? Let's take a closer look.

Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The Good

The $120 Amazon Cloud Cam's crisp 1080p HD live feed, prompt motion notifications and free 24-hour clip storage set a new value standard for indoor home security cameras.

The Bad

Only Amazon cloud subscribers can set motion zones and receive person alerts. Continuous recording is not available (even for subscribers), and there's no local microSD card storage.

The Bottom Line

Amazon's Cloud Cam is affordable, reliable and easy to use, but it's the free storage that ultimately makes it more appealing than Nest security cameras and many other home security competitors.

Read full review

Overview

The Good

Nest Cam's high-resolution video (1080p), magnetic base, pivoting stand and updated app make this DIY device an improvement over Dropcam Pro -- and many other DIY cameras.

The Bad

Like Dropcam Pro, Nest Cam is still just a webcam at heart. While it does offer security features like opt-in motion and sound alerts, they aren't especially useful since you can only receive one notification every 30 minutes.

The Bottom Line

Given that Nest Cam and Dropcam Pro are pretty similar, it doesn't make a lot of sense for existing users to replace their Pro. But, budding DIYers searching for a high-res live streaming camera really can't beat Nest Cam.

Read full review

Ratings

Features

Both the Amazon Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor have excellent 1080p HD live streaming, but the Cloud Cam's free 24-hour clip storage and lower overall price sets it apart.

Usability

Both cameras have simple, intuitive apps that guide you through a fast setup process. That ease of use holds up after your device is installed, too. You won't have to spend a ton of time searching through the app for the specific setting you need -- it's all right there.

Design

The Amazon Cloud Cam has a simple white finish and a base that's pretty easy to move around to achieve an optimal angle. But the Nest Cam Indoor is more solidly made -- and you can detach the camera from its magnetic base if you want to mount it to a wall instead of setting it on a table.

Performance

Both the Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor deliver crisp 1080p HD video streaming and quickly send alerts when they detect motion.

Overall

The Amazon Cloud Cam and the Nest Cam Indoor are great cameras, but you can't beat the Cloud Cam's free cloud storage and lower price.

Videos / Photos

8

Amazon's Cloud Cam makes DIY home security so simple
17

Nest Cam-product-photos

More VS