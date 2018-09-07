Vivo X23 looks suspiciously similar to the Vivo V11

Vivo

Vivo's new phone is awfully familiar.

The China-only VivoX23, which made its debut in Beijing on Friday, looks just like Vivo's previous V11. Its specs haven't changed much either: There's still a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a tiny notch, an underscreen fingerprint scanner and a 3,400-mAh battery.

But it's not a total copycat. Unlike the V11's 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup, the X23 has a 12-megapixel camera and an ultra-wide 13-megapixel camera. The front camera has also changed: It's got 12 megapixels compared to the V11's 25 megapixels.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The X23 also uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chip, compared to the V11's Snapdragon 660 chip. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone retails for 3,500 Chinese yuan (that's about $510, £395 or AU$715). It's only available in China, and we don't know when it will be made available in other countries. But since the near-identical V11 is already aimed at international markets, the X23 seems unlikely to make it out of China for a long while.

Quick specs

Processor: Qualcom Snapdragon 670



Display 6.41-inch AMOLED full HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels)



Operating system: Android 8.1 with FunTouch OS 4.5



Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage



Battery: 3,400mAh

