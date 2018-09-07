CNET también está disponible en español.

Vivo X23 looks suspiciously similar to the Vivo V11

Don't expect to see this on shelves outside China any time soon.

The new Vivo X23 looks a lot like the Vivo V11.

Vivo's new phone is awfully familiar.

The China-only VivoX23, which made its debut in Beijing on Friday, looks just like Vivo's previous V11. Its specs haven't changed much either: There's still a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a tiny notch, an underscreen fingerprint scanner and a 3,400-mAh battery.

But it's not a total copycat. Unlike the V11's 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup, the X23 has a 12-megapixel camera and an ultra-wide 13-megapixel camera. The front camera has also changed: It's got 12 megapixels compared to the V11's 25 megapixels. 

Here's the Vivo V11: Can you spot the difference?

 Aloysius Low/CNET

The X23 also uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chip, compared to the V11's Snapdragon 660 chip. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. 

The phone retails for 3,500 Chinese yuan (that's about $510, £395 or AU$715). It's only available in China, and we don't know when it will be made available in other countries. But since the near-identical V11 is already aimed at international markets, the X23 seems unlikely to make it out of China for a long while.

Quick specs

  • Processor: Qualcom Snapdragon 670
  • Display 6.41-inch AMOLED full HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels)
  • Operating system: Android 8.1 with FunTouch OS 4.5
  • Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage
  • Battery: 3,400mAh
