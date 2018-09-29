CNET también está disponible en español.

Tend Secure Lynx Pro review:Tend Secure's Lynx Pro is a decent camera with disappointing facial recognition

By
Reviewed:
MSRP: $149.99
The Good Tend Secure's $150 Lynx Pro camera has a decent list of features: free 7-day event-based cloud video storage, a weatherproof exterior, built-in local storage, battery backup and integration with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Bad The camera didn't do particularly well recognizing the faces I added to my facial recognition database in the app -- or even picking up on faces at all.

The Bottom Line The Tend Secure's Lynx Pro needs some work before I can recommend it as a fully functional facial recognition camera.

6.8 Overall
  • Features 7
  • Usability 7
  • Design 7
  • Performance 6

Tend Secure's $150 (£115/AU$205) Lynx Pro is a weatherproof 1080p HD livestreaming security camera with facial recognition capabilities that I ultimately can't recommend to most people. 

The good stuff: This camera has a lot of features, including facial recognition, free seven-day event-based cloud video storage, a weatherproof exterior, built-in local storage, battery backup, motion and facial recognition alerts and Alexa and Google Assistant support. 

The not-so-good stuff: Its standout feature, facial recognition, didn't work very well. The camera struggled to correctly identify the people I added to my database and would instead label them "unknown." Other times, it didn't even pick up that there was a person walking by the camera and simply labeled it as a regular motion alert.

Take a peek at the chart below to see how the Tend Secure Lynx Pro compares with Wisenet's SmartCam N1:

