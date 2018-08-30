Sony's cheap portable Bluetooth speaker attaches to your bag

Enlarge Image Sony

Typically Sony's entry-level mini Bluetooth speakers have started at $50. But the upcoming SRS-XB01, due out in October, lists for $35. That's pretty inexpensive.

I haven't had a chance to try it yet but it has a water resistant design with an IPX5 rating and its battery life is rated at 6 hours, which is fairly standard for this type of tiny Bluetooth speaker.

Enlarge Image Sony

It also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and includes a strap for attaching it to backpacks or hanging it from a tree branch.

The SRS-XB01, which is part of Sony's Extra Bass speaker line, also has a built-in microphone for hands-free calling and will come in four color options (blue, red, white and black).

I'll let you know how it sounds as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.

No word yet on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it. For now, the $35 price roughly converts to £25 and AU$50.

IFA 2018: The key announcements from summer's biggest tech show.

I drove a hot pink communist-built Trabant during IFA: And oh, how people stared.