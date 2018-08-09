Samsung Galaxy Watch is coming August 24, starts at $330

CNET

As expected, Samsung introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Galaxy Note 9 event this morning in New York.

The new watch marks a break from Samsung's original Gear line of watches and appears designed to rival the next Apple Watch and Google's expected Wear OS smartwatch.

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung reveals the new LTE Galaxy Watch

Here's what we know so far:

Available in two different sizes -- 42mm ($330) and 46mm ($350)

Circular, rotating bezel



Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support

AMOLED display

Colors include Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black

Over 60,000 watch faces available from the Galaxy App Store



High-res analog display with intergated touch function



Military-grade Corning Gorilla DX+ glass



5 ATM water resistance



Stress management features



21 indoor exercises, 39 tracked workouts

Battery life: "several days on a single charge"

Sold in 15+ countries on 30+ carriers (including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon)

Available on Aug. 24

The company also debuted the Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge the watch and the new Note 9 simultaneously. Apple has announced a similar device, powered by its AirPower technology, which could debut this fall alongside the next generation of iPhones.

In the US, the 42mm version will start at $330 and the 46mm at $350. They will be available starting Aug. 24 at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com. Orders on Samsung.com before Sep. 8, 2018 will receive a free Samsung watch band.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Stay tuned for more details once we get our hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.