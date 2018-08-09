Samsung Galaxy Watch is coming August 24, starts at $330

As expected, Samsung introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Galaxy Note 9 event this morning in New York.
The new watch marks a break from Samsung's original Gear line of watches and appears designed to rival the next Apple Watch and Google's expected Wear OS smartwatch.
Here's what we know so far:
- Available in two different sizes -- 42mm ($330) and 46mm ($350)
- Circular, rotating bezel
- Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support
- AMOLED display
- Colors include Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black
- Over 60,000 watch faces available from the Galaxy App Store
- High-res analog display with intergated touch function
- Military-grade Corning Gorilla DX+ glass
- 5 ATM water resistance
- Stress management features
- 21 indoor exercises, 39 tracked workouts
- Battery life: "several days on a single charge"
- Sold in 15+ countries on 30+ carriers (including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon)
- Available on Aug. 24
The company also debuted the Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge the watch and the new Note 9 simultaneously. Apple has announced a similar device, powered by its AirPower technology, which could debut this fall alongside the next generation of iPhones.
In the US, the 42mm version will start at $330 and the 46mm at $350. They will be available starting Aug. 24 at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com. Orders on Samsung.com before Sep. 8, 2018 will receive a free Samsung watch band.
Stay tuned for more details once we get our hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.
