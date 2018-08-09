CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy Watch is coming August 24, starts at $330

Watch out, Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

As expected, Samsung introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Galaxy Note 9 event this morning in New York. 

The new watch marks a break from Samsung's original Gear line of watches and appears designed to rival the next Apple Watch and Google's expected Wear OS smartwatch

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung reveals the new LTE Galaxy Watch
1:41

Here's what we know so far:

  • Available in two different sizes -- 42mm ($330) and 46mm ($350) 
  • Circular, rotating bezel
  • Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support
  • AMOLED display
  • Colors include Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black
  • Over 60,000 watch faces available from the Galaxy App Store
  • High-res analog display with intergated touch function
  • Military-grade Corning Gorilla DX+ glass
  • 5 ATM water resistance 
  • Stress management features
  • 21 indoor exercises, 39 tracked workouts
  • Battery life: "several days on a single charge"
  • Sold in 15+ countries on 30+ carriers (including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon)
  • Available on Aug. 24

The company also debuted the Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge the watch and the new Note 9 simultaneously. Apple has announced a similar device, powered by its AirPower technology, which could debut this fall alongside the next generation of iPhones

In the US, the 42mm version will start at $330 and the 46mm at $350. They will be available starting Aug. 24 at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com. Orders on Samsung.com before Sep. 8, 2018 will receive a free Samsung watch band.

samsung-unpacked-2018-galaxy-note-9-204

Stay tuned for more details once we get our hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.

