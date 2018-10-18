Samsung Galaxy Book2 Windows 10 2-in-1 has LTE, runs for two work days

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Samsung continues its push into the the always-on, always-connected future with the Galaxy Book2.

The company announced the $1,000 Windows 10 two-in-one at Computex 2018 in June. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850 platform, which was designed specifically for Windows computers.

The chipset promises better performance than first-gen models running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform while delivering longer battery life and Gigabit LTE connectivity. For the Galaxy Book2, Samsung said it will run for up to 20 hours, which essentially adds up to more than two work days.

Samsung has been out in front this year when it comes to adding LTE connectivity to its devices, too. In August, it released an LTE version of its Galaxy Tab S4, an Android tablet with a desktop interface for increased productivity and on Oct. 12 Samsung announced its Chromebook Plus V2 will be available with LTE support.

Having built-in LTE means you can connect anywhere you have cell service without worrying about sketchy Wi-Fi networks or tethering to a phone or mobile hotspot. Though you'll also have to add it to your data plan. Samsung said the Book2 will be available from Sprint, AT&T and Verizon.

Top Specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 (quad 2.96GHz + Quad 1.7GHz)



Qualcomm X20 Gigabit LTE, 802.11ac

4GB of memory

128GB of storage

USB Type-C (2), microSD, 3.5mm headphone jack



8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras

Windows 10S

The Galaxy Book2 is one of the first PCs to use the Snapdragon 850 along with Lenovo's Yoga C630 WOS, a 13.3-inch two-in-one expected to be available in November. The Book2 is built around a 12-inch super AMOLED 2160x1440-pixel resolution touch display. It will be bundled with its keyboard cover and S Pen for writing and drawing on the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 will be available online at ATT.com, Microsoft.com and Samsung.com for $1,000 (approximately £765, AU$1,400) starting Nov. 2. It will be available in Verizon, AT&T and Sprint stores later in the month.