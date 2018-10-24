The $180 Ring Stick Up Cam Wired is a significant improvement over the first-gen model. It has all of the basic specs you want from a DIY home security camera, but this version is designed to go inside or outside (the original camera was outdoor-only).

That added flexibility isn't unique to the Stick Up Cam -- Arlo, Logitech and Canary already sell indoor/outdoor cameras -- but we've been waiting for an indoor version from Ring.

My main hesitation with this model is that Ring still doesn't offer free cloud video storage, so even though the subscription starts at just $3 per month, all three competitors I mentioned above offer at least 24 hours of free video storage. This Ring camera doesn't work with Google Assistant either, just Alexa.

The Stick Up Cam is a fine camera, but its lack of free cloud storage and Google Assistant support is frustrating. Consider it if you already have a bunch of other Ring products and want everything to work in the same app. Otherwise I'd look at the Canary Flex for a similarly-priced camera with free cloud storage and a rechargeable battery.

Getting to know the Stick Up Cam Wired

How does the Stick Up Cam Wired compare to the competition? Let's take a look:

Comparing indoor/outdoor security cameras

Ring Stick Up Cam Wired Logi Circle 2 Wired Arlo Pro 2 Canary Flex Price $180 $180 $480 (two-camera kit, plus required hub) $200 Color finish Black, white White White Black, white Type Indoor/outdoor Indoor/outdoor Indoor/outdoor Indoor/outdoor Power source Power adapter, Power over Ethernet (PoE) Power adapter Rechargeable battery, power adapter Rechargeable battery, power adapter Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD Expected battery life N/A (must use power adapter) N/A (must use power adapter) Six months Two months Field of view 150-degree viewing angle 180-degree viewing angle 130-degree viewing angle 116-degree viewing angle Live streaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Continuous recording No No No No Cloud storage Optional 60-day event-based video history for $3 or $10 per month Free 24-hour event-based video history (Optional 14- or 31-day event-based video history for $4 or $10 per month) Free 7-day event-based video history (Optional Arlo Smart cloud service subscriptions ranging from $3 to $15 per month) Free 24-hour event-based video history (Optional 30-day event-based video history for $10 per month) Local storage No No No No Mobile app Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Web app Yes Yes Yes Yes, with cloud subscription Night vision Yes Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion Motion (person alerts with Circle Safe Premium subscription) Motion, audio (person alerts wtih Arlo Smart) Motion and person (package detection with cloud subscription) Activity zones Yes Yes, with Circle Safe Premium subscription Yes, with Arlo Smart No Two-way audio Yes Yes Yes Yes, with cloud subscription Operating temperature range -5 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 48.5 degrees Celsius) -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius) -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius) -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 45 degrees Celsius) Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Wink Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, Google Assistant, IFTTT Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, Google Assistant, Wink

As far as design goes, the Ring Stick Up Cam Wired reminds me of Ring's Spotlight Cam, just without the built-in lights.

The Stick Up Cam Wired comes with two power adapters, one geared toward indoor use and the other weatherproofed for outside use. You can also power the camera via Power over Ethernet (PoE).

Ring makes the installation and in-app setup pretty painless. Mount the included base to a wall or a ceiling -- or set it on a table. The box includes all of the mounting hardware you should need, a small screwdriver and even a drill bit.

I started off by downloading the Ring app, which is typically my first step when I'm installing any DIY smart home device. Once you've created your Ring account and signed in, Ring walks you through the entire configuration process, including naming your device and entering the Wi-Fi information for your local network.

Once everything is connected, you can pull up the live video feed from your app and enable motion detection, motion-related notifications and customizable motion detection zones.