The Peloton Tread is an excellent treadmill. Its modern design, complete with simple controls and a 32-inch 1080p high-definition touchscreen, makes it incredibly simple to use (and nice to look at).

My only issue with it is its price. It costs $3,995 up front -- and that doesn't include the $39 monthly fee for the large database of classes designed to keep you motivated when you're working out at home. If you are a serious runner who'd rather skip the gym on bad-weather days, the Peloton Tread could still be worth it to you, despite its high price.

Getting to know the Peloton Tread

Delivery and installation is included with your purchase of the Peloton Tread. This thing weighs over 450 pounds with the display, so it isn't something you ever want to move yourself.

Once it's installed, the setup is simple. You'll have to sign up for the $39 monthly service that gives you access to Peloton's guided classes. Without that, the touchscreen is essentially useless, since it unfortunately doesn't directly link up with Netflix, YouTube or any other third-party media streaming services. Fortunately, everything you need to access from signing into your account to selecting a class is right on the touchscreen display.

The Peloton Tread has a slotted aluminum belt, a carbon frame and room enough up front for two water bottles, your phone and pretty much anything else you'd ever need while running. Simple knobs on the right and left control speed and incline and a safety clip in the front stops the treadmill if your legs get away from you. A simple stop button just above the safety clip stops the treadmill too. The speed goes up to 12.5 miles per hour and the incline goes up to 15 percent.

There's also something called "free" mode. When the treadmill speed and incline is turned off, press the free button next to the stop button and you can drag the belt with your body weight, rather than running at a specified belt speed.

Zippers on each side of the treadmill reveal compartments where you can store a yoga mat, resistance bands, your heart rate monitor and other equipment.

Using the Peloton Tread

Once you've created your account and have signed up for the $39 monthly service, you are ready to get started.

Navigating around the touchscreen is similar to using any other tablet or touchscreen device. Go into settings and update your profile information as needed, scroll around to search for different classes from a beginner's guide to training for a 5K to more advanced classes.