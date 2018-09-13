OnePlus' $20 wired headphones switch to USB-C

OnePlus

In advance of the launch of its flagship OnePlus 6T phone this fall, the company has upgraded its inexpensive Bullets V2 wired headphones to a new USB-C version, the $20 Type-C Bullets, with improvements to their design and audio quality.

They're slated to launch with the phone, so they'll probably be the bundled headphones rather than the more expensive Bullets Wireless from earlier this year. On the other hand, the company's research shows that 59 percent of users now use wireless headsets, so it might take the popular option rather than the cheaper one.

OnePlus says the switch to USB-C results in improved audio quality, as does the upgraded DAC (digital-to-analog converter) for providing a broader dynamic range. The company has also reinforced the wire with aramid fiber to increase its strength.

Now playing: Watch this: 6 most wanted features for the Oneplus 6T

OnePlus 6T will have a fingerprint sensor in the screen: The company confirmed it to CNET.

iPhone XS vs. OnePlus 6: And more flagship phones, compared.