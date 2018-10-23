CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Misfit Vapor 2 expands size options, adds GPS and NFC

The 44mm Misfit Vapor splits into 41mm and 46mm for the Vapor 2.

misfit-vapor-2

The Vapor 2 will be available in 8 colors at launch.

 Misfit

Misfit's Vapor Wear OS smartwatch adds some new tricks to its repertoire, including NFC for payments, a built-in GPS and and updated heart-rate sensor, along with new sizes of 41mm and 46mm. 

Misfit didn't specify availability, but it will cost $250 (£215, AU$375) when it ships.

The standalone GPS means there's no longer need to connect to a phone to track steps or calories. It retains the features of the previous model, including swimproofing and water resistance up to 164 ft/50m, 4GB of storage and a built-in music player.

Specifications:

  • Round AMOLED display with 328-pixels-per-inch resolution
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
  • 41mm and 46mm satin-finished stainless steel case
  • USB port charging that connects to a magnetic charging cradle
  • Compatible with phones running iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
  • 4GB of memory
  • Accelerometer, altimeter and gyroscope; optical heart-rate sensor
  •  All-day battery life
Now playing: Watch this: Wear OS featured on multiple watches at IFA 2018
1:23

Best Wearable Tech for 2018

See All

  • Apple Watch Series 3
    Starting at: £349.00

    The Apple Watch Series 3 offers built-in cellular for data and even phone calls. It works...

  • Fitbit Versa

    After a month with the Fitbit Versa, we're looking past its limitations and finding there's...

  • Amazfit Bip

    Weeks-long battery, always-on screen, and yeah, $80.

  • Garmin Vivosport
    Starting at: £129.99

    This slim "smart" activity tracker features GPS, a heart-rate monitor, color touch-screen...

  • Huawei Watch 2 LTE

    It’s got everything you’d expect from a smartwatch, including cellular connectivity --...

This week on CNET News

Why rural areas can't catch a break on speedy broadband
Oculus exit is latest sign Mark Zuckerberg can't keep top Facebook execs
Online voting gets real, in West Virginia

Share your voice