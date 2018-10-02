Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 starts at $999, 8th-gen Intel CPUs, arrives Oct. 16

At Microsoft's fall event in New York City on Tuesday, it announced an updated version of its Surface Laptop.
The Surface Laptop 2 will include eighth-generation Intel processors making it 85 percent faster than the first Surface Laptop from last year. Microsoft said it's been reengineered from the inside out and has a new display-- the thinnest touchscreen LCD on a laptop -- with a best-in-class contrast ratio.
This is a developing story. Read about everything Microsoft announced at its fall event.
