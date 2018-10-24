CNET también está disponible en español.

Maximus Camera Floodlight review: Outdoor floodlight camera IDs cars, people

By
MSRP: $249.00
The Good The Maximus Camera Floodlight comes with free two-hour cloud storage, optional person alerts and detection zones (with a monthly subscription plan) and delivered prompt motion alerts to my phone.

The Bad This camera responds to Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but only adjusts the built-in floodlights -- it won't show a live video feed on a screen-outfitted Amazon or Google smart display. I got some "phantom" motion alerts when bugs flew by and when shadows shifted around throughout the day.

The Bottom Line I wish this camera-floodlight had more robust Alexa and Google Assistant integrations, but it's a decent choice if you want to easily link your outdoor lighting to a live streaming HD security camera.

7.3 Overall
  • Features 7.5
  • Usability 8.5
  • Design 6
  • Performance 7

I like the $249 (roughly £195 and AU$330) Maximus Camera Floodlight, but two main things hurt its appeal. 

  • I occasionally got phantom alerts telling me there was motion activity when the lighting shifted -- or a bug flew by. Fortunately, you can adjust the motion sensor's sensitivity, which helped some (but not completely).
  • I wish the hardware looked better. (The Kuna, now called the Maximus Light Fixture, I reviewed back in 2016 is so cute, so I expected more from this product.) You can't do much about the uninspired design, though, except choose between a black or a white finish.

Otherwise, it's a good security camera-floodlight hybrid worth looking at if you want to replace an existing wired outdoor floodlight with a smart, Wi-Fi-connected one.

The Maximus camera's main competition is the Ring Floodlight Cam. See how they compare in the chart below:

Comparing floodlight cameras


 Maximus Camera Floodlight Ring Floodlight Cam
Price $249/£195/AU$330 $249/£195/AU$330
Color finish Black or white Black or white
Power source Hardwired Hardwired
Resolution 1080p HD 1080p HD
Live streaming Yes Yes
Continuous recording No No
Cloud storage Yes Yes
Local storage No No
Mobile app Android and iPhone Android, iPhone and Windows
Web app No Yes
Night vision No Yes
Alerts Motion, person Motion
Activity zones Yes Yes
Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

These two cameras are very similar in terms of basic specs, as you can see, but a couple of things stand out when you look closer. While both Maximus and Ring offer optional cloud storage subscription plans for a monthly (or yearly) fee, Maximus is the only one that also offers a free alternative. 

It isn't much, but Maximus provides two hours of free motion-activated video clips storage so that you can review a saved recording for up to two hours after it happens. This is helpful if you miss a motion alert live and want to see what happened later on. If you want more than two hours of saved clips, you'll have to pay, though, starting at $7.49 per month or $59.88 per year. 

Read more about the Maximus cloud subscription plans here

You won't get that two-hour grace period from Ring, but its starter subscription plan is more affordable, starting at $3 per month or $30 per year. 

In addition, Maximus offers car and person alerts with its paid subscription plan, which Ring doesn't support. That means you'll get a specific alert that says "Garage: Vehicle detected" or "Garage: Person detected" when that optional feature is enabled through a paid Maximus cloud subscription. 

