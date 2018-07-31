CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Matrix Powerwatch X review: Infinite battery... but what's the cost?

By
Reviewed:
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
Compare These

The Good The Matrix Powerwatch X has an effectively infinite battery life, powered by body heat. An always-on screen shows time, steps, and basic notifications. It's also 200 meter water resistant.

The Bad Big, bulky design won't appeal to all wrists. Notifications don't show content of messages. Bluetooth syncing and pairing doesn't always work. Fitness features are extremely basic, making this more of a step/calorie counter. Only one watch face.

The Bottom Line The no-charging-needed Matrix Powerwatch X shows a future of infinite-battery wearables, but this isn't the watch to buy.

5.8 Overall
  • Design 6.0
  • Battery 10.0
  • Performance 5.0
  • Software 3.0
  • Features 4.0

Review Sections

It's nice to never need a watch charger.

Smartwatches are frustrating for a lot of reasons, and the need to constantly recharge them is the worst. Some watches are finding ways to last more than a week, like the Amazfit Bip. But what about lasting forever?

The Matrix Powerwatch X is a watch that's powered entirely by body heat. Thermal gradients, to be precise. The watch uses the difference between skin temperature and the outside air to power a current that activates and charges everything. Sound weird? It is. Maybe it's the future of a world of wearables where everything is body-powered. Like... oh, yeah, that's why the company is called Matrix Industries.

I first met with Matrix Industries a couple of years ago. Their first product, the Matrix Powerwatch, debuted in 2017. The Matrix Powerwatch X is a more advanced watch, with step counting, sleep tracking, and buzzing notifications.

I'd love a watch to last forever and be great. The $280 (equivalent £213, or AU$378) Powerwatch X does one of these things. 

The big, bulky look of the Powerwatch X is eye-catching. It's like a supercharged metal version of a G-Shock. But it won't appeal to everyone, that's for sure.

15-matrix-powerwatch-x

That's a big watch.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Sturdy design, crazy thick

If you're not into super-sized watches, read no further. Wearing it made me feel like a bit like a dad commando.

The ridged outer casing has a purpose, though. The ridges act like a heat vent. The watch doesn't get hot, or even warm, but the case has a subtle two-part design between the inner and outer layers. A temperature differential is helped by the heat vents (they're silent, no fans: These are like heat sinks on computers).

A rubber watchband felt surprisingly comfy on my wrist. Despite the watch's thickness (and tendency to cause my wrist to sweat in humid July New York weather), it was easy to wear.

The watch is also water-resistant up to 200 meters, which at least means it's pool-friendly. But it won't track swimming.

05-matrix-powerwatch-x

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Always-on display

Think this looks like a Casio G-Shock? Well, the screen looks like one, too.

Best Wearable Tech for 2018

See All

  • Apple Watch Series 3
    Starting at: £399.00

    The Apple Watch Series 3 offers built-in cellular for data and even phone calls. It works...

  • Fitbit Versa

    After a month with the Fitbit Versa, we're looking past its limitations and finding there's...

  • Fitbit Alta HR
    Starting at: £109.59

    Fitbit's newest fitness band shrinks the best stuff down into a tinier package.

  • Garmin Vivosmart 3
    Starting at: £94.99

    Garmin's next-generation Vívosmart activity tracker has a built-in heart-rate monitor...

  • Huawei Watch 2 LTE

    It’s got everything you’d expect from a smartwatch, including cellular connectivity --...

This week on CNET News

Russian hack targeting senator makes me want to break up with email
For Apple's quarterly earnings, it's all about the next iPhone
Ecobee looks to save you money with new Peak Relief feature

Discuss Matrix Powerwatch X