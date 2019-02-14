Last year's redesigned Lenovo Legion Y530 and Y730 laptops were a couple of my favorites for mainstream gaming. The Legion Y7000P is an offshoot of those two with a bit more gaming flare to the design and, oddly enough, better components than what you can currently get in the higher-end Y730.

Currently only available in the US through Lenovo's retail partners, the Y7000P sells for around $1,000 depending on the configuration. The version reviewed here available from Costco combines a midrange Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor for $1,100 and includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 until the end of April. That converts to approximately £855 or AU$1,550 for reference.

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the same price you can get the Y7000P from B&H with less storage than the Costco configuration, but with a 144Hz full-HD display. But you can also find it for less than $900 from NewEgg, but with a GTX 1050. In the long run, though, you're better off to save up and get the GTX 1060.

Basically, the Legion Y7000P is a solid value with the CPU/GPU combo I tested when you add in its other specs, display, keyboard and overall build quality. If you want something that's a step above entry-level gaming, it's worth tracking down.

Lenovo Legion Y7000P-1060 Price as reviewed $1,099 Display size/resolution 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080 display CPU 2.2GHz Intel Core i7-8750H Memory 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 2,666MHz Graphics 6GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Storage 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2 Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Black and red out, black and gray in

Entry-level gaming laptops seemed to be stuck with the same designs over the past couple years: Black with red accents and a red blacklight for the keyboard along with the WASD keys outlined in red. That started to change late last year, which is when Lenovo originally announced its new Legions.

The Y530/Y730 looked like a clean black Thinkpad workstation with subtle Legion branding. The Y7000P is a little more aggressive with flared cooling vents and an angular, iron-gray metal lid with a big glowing Y symbol. It's not over the top, but it's also not your average thin-and-light laptop, especially not at 5 pounds (2.3 kg).

Sarah Tew/CNET

Like its linemates, most of the Y7000P's ports and power input are on back between those two vents. It's a good setup for controlling cable clutter, particularly if it's going to regularly be at a desk connected to an external display, mouse and keyboard. However, it can also be a pain until you remember which port is which.

There are single USB-A ports on each side and a headphone jack on the left in addition to what's in the rear, but no SD card slot. That's a shame given the extra graphics horsepower under its hood.