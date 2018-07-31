Honor Note 10 might be a jumbo gaming phone

Though it lacks the 3D surround sound and 4D haptic feedback of the Honor Play, the Huawei Honor Note 10 sounds like it will be a pretty fierce gaming phone in its own right, thanks to the same GPU Turbo technolgy plus it adds CPU Turbo with a new cooling system dubbed The Nine, plus a large 7-inch screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and the ability to play HDR content (though it's not an HDR-capable screen).
Did we mention it's big? That display is about 3.3 inches wide, which some people find too large to hold as a phone, but for gaming it's nice. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 is reputedly a little narrower at 3 inches.
Sadly, we'll likely never see it in the US. It's going on sale next week in China, priced at 2,799 yuan (about $410) for 4GB RAM/64GB storage. 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will run 3,199 yuan (roughly $470). The maxed-out 8GB RAM/128GB configuration is 3,599 yuan (roughly $530).
Specs include:
- Huawei Kirin 970 octa-core process; CPU and GPU Turbo
- Display: 6.9-inch, 2,220 x 1,080 pixels, AMOLED, 355 ppi, roughly 21:10 aspect ratio
- Memory: 8GB RAM, up to 128GB onboard storage
- Dual rear cameras for zoom, 24 and 15 megapixels f1.8; 4K video capture
- 13-megapixel f2.0 front camera
- Rear fingerprint sensor
- Dual nano-SIM and microSD card slot (replaces one slot)
- 5,000 mAh battery with USB-C fast charging; glass back but no wireless charging
- Not dust or waterproof
- Comes in black or blue
- 7 x 3.3 x 0.3 in/177 × 85 × 7.7 mm, 8.1 oz/230g
