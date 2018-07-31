Honor Note 10 might be a jumbo gaming phone

Huawei/Honor

Though it lacks the 3D surround sound and 4D haptic feedback of the Honor Play, the Huawei Honor Note 10 sounds like it will be a pretty fierce gaming phone in its own right, thanks to the same GPU Turbo technolgy plus it adds CPU Turbo with a new cooling system dubbed The Nine, plus a large 7-inch screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and the ability to play HDR content (though it's not an HDR-capable screen).

Did we mention it's big? That display is about 3.3 inches wide, which some people find too large to hold as a phone, but for gaming it's nice. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 is reputedly a little narrower at 3 inches.

Sadly, we'll likely never see it in the US. It's going on sale next week in China, priced at 2,799 yuan (about $410) for 4GB RAM/64GB storage. 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will run 3,199 yuan (roughly $470). The maxed-out 8GB RAM/128GB configuration is 3,599 yuan (roughly $530).

Specs include: