CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Honor Note 10 might be a jumbo gaming phone

The big 7-inch screen, turbo-charged processing with a cooling system and a giant battery sound promising.

honor-note-10-crop

 Huawei/Honor

Though it lacks the 3D surround sound and 4D haptic feedback of the Honor Play, the Huawei Honor Note 10 sounds like it will be a pretty fierce gaming phone in its own right, thanks to the same GPU Turbo technolgy plus it adds CPU Turbo with a new cooling system dubbed The Nine, plus a large 7-inch screen, a 5,000 mAh battery and the ability to play HDR content (though it's not an HDR-capable screen).

Did we mention it's big? That display is about 3.3 inches wide, which some people find too large to hold as a phone, but for gaming it's nice. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 is reputedly a little narrower at 3 inches. 

Sadly, we'll likely never see it in the US. It's going on sale next week in China, priced at 2,799 yuan (about $410) for 4GB RAM/64GB storage. 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will run 3,199 yuan (roughly $470). The maxed-out 8GB RAM/128GB configuration is 3,599 yuan (roughly $530).

Specs include:

  • Huawei Kirin 970 octa-core process; CPU and GPU Turbo
  • Display: 6.9-inch, 2,220 x 1,080 pixels, AMOLED, 355 ppi, roughly 21:10 aspect ratio
  • Memory: 8GB RAM, up to 128GB onboard storage
  • Dual rear cameras for zoom, 24 and 15 megapixels f1.8; 4K video capture
  • 13-megapixel f2.0 front camera
  • Rear fingerprint sensor
  • Dual nano-SIM and microSD card slot (replaces one slot)
  • 5,000 mAh battery with USB-C fast charging; glass back but no wireless charging
  • Not dust or waterproof
  • Comes in black or blue
  • 7 x 3.3 x 0.3 in/177 × 85  × 7.7 mm, 8.1 oz/230g 

Hot Products

This week on CNET News

Solving the Somerton Man mystery, Australia's most baffling cold case
Ecobee wants you to give away your data. Here's why
HP will pay hackers up to $10,000 to break its printers

Share your voice