Huawei's Honor teases upcoming almost bezel-less Magic 2

Rich Brown/CNET

Huawei's Honor brand has a new cool phone in the works, and it could be pure magic.

In this case, it's actually the Magic 2, the second version of the AI-powered Magic phone the company launched two years ago. Honor's President George Zhao teased the phone on stage, revealing a phone that's all screen, with no notch or chin in sight.

Taking a page from Oppo's Find X, the Magic 2 will have a slide-out camera, only this time, you'll have to physically slide it out unlike the mechanical motorized shooters of the Find X.

Rich Brown/CNET

The Magic 2 is likely still two months away, according to a Forbes report, and Honor's Zhao decided to reveal details only because a competitor had caught wind of its design and had planned on coming out with its own.

The Magic 2 will also feature Huawei's upcoming Kirin 980 chip, and could have a voice assistant called Yoyo.

That's all we know from the tease at the Honor Play's IFA launch, and we'll be sure to update this first take with more information when we find out more.

