Pixel 3: Google's new phone bucks the $1,000 smartphone trend with style

I went hands-on with Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL. I've got to say, I'm pretty impressed so far.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3, left, has no notch.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

When Google announced its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones on Tuesday, I stifled an internal yawn. The software giant touted a few enhanced features, no concrete specs, and showed us a phone that looks nearly identical to 2017's Pixel 2. But holding the Pixel 3 in my hand was a different story, and after spending some time with both it and the Pixel 3 XL, I've changed my tune. So far, I really like what I see.

Best yet, the Pixel 3 and 3XL add two front-facing cameras (for group selfies), wireless charging support, Pixel Bud headphones in the box and still come in under the $1,000 starting price of the iPhone XS and Note 9. The Pixel 3 starts at $799, while the Pixel 3XL starts at $899. These are still pricey flagship models by any measure, but in a mobile landscape with ballooning costs, Google's comparative restraint could help draw buyers.

Both new Pixel 3 phones come in black, white, and Not Pink, with an extremely subtle two-tone backing and an accent on the power/lock button. In fact, everything about the Pixel 3 is subtle, and that could very well be the phone's main strength. Google's Pixel brand has garnered a following for its overall reliability (minus that pesky Pixel 2 XL screen issue), clean, "pure" Android, security and OS update speed and the camera's ability to do arguably more with a single lens than other phones do with two or three.

When I hold the Pixel 3, I feel a sleek, almost slippery, device with rounded edges and soft coloring, thoughtfully-curved elements, like the slightly tacky clear panel on the back, and Google's Android 9 Pie software on board. If performance holds up during our testing, I can see how this could be a go-to phone for Android fans.

Now playing: Watch this: Google's Pixel 3 Top Shot feature picks the best photo
4:10

You can preorder the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now. US residents can buy either phone starting on Oct. 19, followed by sales in other countries on Nov. 1. 

Pixel 3: What's new that matters

  • Larger, 5.5-inch display
  • Two front-facing cameras
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
  • Slightly larger battery capacity (2,915mAh versus 2,700mAh
  • Portrait mode shots can also save photos without the portrait filter effect
  • Top shot, an automated photo-selection tool, launches later
  • Wireless charging support
  • Ability to help you screen calls

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Read now: Everything Google just announced right now

Read nextPixel 3 camera has better resolution and can shoot in the dark with no flash

