Emerson Sensi Touch review: Sensi's smart touchscreen thermostat is oh so easy to use

The Good Emerson's $169 Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri (via Apple HomeKit). Its touchscreen interface is responsive and easy to use.

The Bad While its touchscreen works well and the design is an improvement over the older Sensi smart thermostat, it still looks a little outdated.

The Bottom Line The Sensi Touch is a solid smart thermostat, but consider the Ecobee3 Lite or the Nest E if you're looking for similar features and a sleeker look.

7.2 Overall
  • Features 7
  • Usability 8
  • Design 6
  • Performance 8

Emerson's $169 Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat is well worth considering. It has a responsive touchscreen, an easy-to-use app and integrations with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri so you can adjust the temperature with a quick voice command. Its main downfall is its design. Yes, the touchscreen works well, but the hardware looks outdated next to the identically-priced Ecobee3 Lite and Nest E

Consider the Sensi, the Ecobee3 Lite and the Nest E if you're shopping in this price range. And, if you're looking for something slightly more affordable, give the $150 Lyric T5 a look. 

About the Sensi Touch

The Sensi Touch has a practical design -- a large responsive touchscreen and the ability to adjust the temperature, create schedules and more straight from the thermostat. 

The installation was simple. Ask a qualified professional for help if you have questions about replacing your existing thermostat. Here are the general steps; it took me about 15 minutes from start to finish:

  • Turn off power to your thermostat at the circuit breaker
  • Remove the old thermostat
  • Install the Sensi Touch baseplate with the included screws
  • Attach the wires to the wire terminals 
  • Snap on the faceplate
  • Turn on power at the circuit breaker

The Sensi Touch requires a C-wire for installation. Read this to learn more about the C-wire. 

sensitouchapp1Enlarge Image

Take a look inside the Sensi app.

 Screenshots by CNET

