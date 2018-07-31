CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cameras

Canon adds 4K video to 40x PowerShot model, SX740 HS

It's Canon's first PowerShot to get 4K.

canon-powershot-sx740-hs

The SX740 HS is the SX730 HS with a new image processor that gives it 4K video support and a few other tweaks.

 Canon

Canon's put the latest version of its imaging processor, Digic 8, inside last year's model of its zoomiest compact and -- voila! -- you've got the new PowerShot SX740 HS with 4K movie recording and faster continuous shooting with autofocus.

You'll be able to get it by the end of August for $400 (£369.99; Canon Australia doesn't list RRP's, but the US price directly converts to about AU$540).

The company is late to the 4K party, unsurprisingly; Panasonic and Sony have had 4K video in their consumer compacts for years. However, neither of those companies has added it to a compact camera with more than 30X zoom, so there's that.

The new processor also boosts the continuous-shooting speed, with autofocus, from 4.6fps to 7.4fps, a nontrivial difference if you're shooting action, though Canon doesn't say how many shots that's for.

Best Digital Cameras for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Russian hack targeting senator makes me want to break up with email
For Apple's quarterly earnings, it's all about the next iPhone
Ecobee looks to save you money with new Peak Relief feature

Share your voice