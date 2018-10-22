Asus Chromebook C523 goes big to 15 inches

Asus

Asus keeps quietly posting new Chromebooks to its site; a couple of weeks ago it was the inexpensive 14-inch Chromebook C423, and now it's added one for a slightly larger 15.6-inch Chromebook C523. In fact, it sounds identical to the 14-inch model, with the same connections and skinny display bezels, just writ a little larger.

Specs include:

Up to quad-core Intel processor

HD or Full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate with antiglare coating

Optional touchscreen display

Up to 8GB RAM

32GB or 64GB storage



Multiformat card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC)



Audio jack

USB-A and USB-C ports

Up to 10 hours battery life



Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.0

3.2 lbs/1.5 kg

We don't yet have pricing or availability yet (we've reached out to Asus for the info), but a listing on Adorama's site shows what looks like the base model with a price of about $270 configured with an Intel Celeron N3350 (dual core), 4GB RAM and a 32GB SSD.

While it's the biggest Chromebook Asus has produced, 15 inches seems to be the new 14 inches in Chromebooks as we're seeing with models such as the Acer Chromebook 15 and Lenovo Yoga C630.