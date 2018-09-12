iPhone XS Max: Apple's new supersized, $1,099 smartphone

James Martin/CNET

Apple unveiled on Wednesday its iPhone XS Max, the gadget maker's newest big-screen phone.

"This is the biggest display ever on an iPhone," Phil Schiller, Apple's head of marketing, said at a launch event at Apple's headquarters.

The new phone (pronounced "10-S", not "excess") has a 6.5-inch OLED HDR display, slightly bigger than the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The phone also offers the biggest starting price tag for any iPhone model, at $1,099 in the US.

The XS Max is the new big brother to the iPhone XS, which sports a 5.8-inch display, and new, cheaper iPhone XR, with a 6.1-inch display. Thanks to the new phones' thinner frames, both offer larger displays than last year's 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

The XS Max includes the biggest battery for an iPhone model, allowing it to last an hour and a half longer than the iPhone X. The XS lasts a half hour longer than last year's X.

The phone's new A12 Bionic chip, a 7 nanometer processor, promises to launch apps 30 percent faster than 2017 iPhones, as well as speed up Face ID and improve photos and videos with automatic edits, such as white balancing and red-eye reduction.

The new Max moniker replaces Apple's typical Plus name for its larger phones.

The tech behemoth introduced the device as its financial success makes history. Early last month, the company became the first publicly traded US company to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization. The massive number highlights the iPhone's status as one of the best-selling devices in the world and Apple's rapidly growing businesses in wearables, software and services, such as Apple Music.

Also, while rival tech companies Alphabet, Twitter and Facebook have faced withering criticism for failing to protect user privacy or prevent election interference, Apple has largely avoided the backlash because it doesn't run a social-media site or sell user data to advertisers.

With things going so well for Apple, one of the biggest challenges for its new generation of iPhones is to meet consumers' and Wall Street's sky-high expectations. With the iPhone XS Max expected to be the priciest new model, Apple will have to work hard to convince people they will be better off handing over hundreds of dollars for the top-tier phone.

Apple managed to keep up its huge sales numbers with last year's iPhone X, which brought the iPhone's first major redesign in three years. The company ditched the Touch ID button in favor of Face ID technology and touted the 5.8-inch device as the "future of mobile." It incorporated a new, sharper OLED screen, and it also featured software like Animoji that can turn your face into a unicorn and other animated emoji.

